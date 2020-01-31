Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Bruno Fernandes Claims He Chose The No. 18 Shirt At Man Utd Because Of Paul Scholes

Football News

Manchester United's new star signing - Bruno Fernandes - will wear the No. 18 jersey at Old Trafford. The Portuguese wants to emulate legendary Paul Scholes.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has signed a long-term deal with Manchester United. It is a transfer deal that will see the Reds pay a €55 million (£46.5 million) initial fee and a further €25 million (£21.1 million) in potential bonuses. The Portuguese will join from Sporting Lisbon (the same club that Cristiano Ronaldo played for before joining Manchester United) and is expected to immediately be drafted into the starting line-up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ahead of his much-awaited Premier League debut, Bruno Fernandes revealed the reason behind choosing the jersey number - 18.

Also Read | LaLiga Matchday 22 preview, team news, points table, fixtures

Bruno Fernandes has arrived at Old Trafford!

Also Read | Giovanni Lo Celso transfer: How Spurs and Real Betis combined to trick PSG out of millions

Bruno Fernandes chose jersey number 18 because of Paul Scholes

Also Read | After Christian Eriksen's departure, Lamela is last man standing from ‘Magnificent Seven'

Premier League new boy Bruno Fernandes enters the Manchester United setup with a lot of expectations on his shoulders, especially from the fans. Ed Woodward has finally delivered by bringing in the Sporting Lisbon captain on a mega deal. Bruno Fernandes, who could make his Manchester United debut against Wolves this weekend, will wear the No. 18 jersey at United. It was worn by club legend Paul Scholes in the past. Can the Portuguese maestro create his own legacy with Manchester United in the Premier League?

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku opens up about Man Utd departure, says club didn't back Jose Mourinho

Manchester United fans are excited about the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and rightly so!

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe scores hilarious Diego Maradona 'hand of god' goal

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU COUNCILLOR FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST ANURAG THAKUR FOR HIS CONTROVERSIAL REMARK
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
ISRO READYING FOR LOW COST SATELLITE LAUNCH VEHICLES
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA