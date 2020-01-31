Bruno Fernandes Claims He Chose The No. 18 Shirt At Man Utd Because Of Paul Scholes

Bruno Fernandes has signed a long-term deal with Manchester United. It is a transfer deal that will see the Reds pay a €55 million (£46.5 million) initial fee and a further €25 million (£21.1 million) in potential bonuses. The Portuguese will join from Sporting Lisbon (the same club that Cristiano Ronaldo played for before joining Manchester United) and is expected to immediately be drafted into the starting line-up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ahead of his much-awaited Premier League debut, Bruno Fernandes revealed the reason behind choosing the jersey number - 18.

Bruno Fernandes has arrived at Old Trafford!

"I want to follow in his steps." 👣@B_Fernandes8 has dreams of emulating @Cristiano at #MUFC! 🤩



You'll ♥️ our new signing's first interview as a Red 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 31, 2020

Bruno Fernandes chose jersey number 18 because of Paul Scholes

Bruno Fernandes: "When I grew up, I saw Paul Scholes playing in it [number 18 shirt] and for me having this shirt and this number of an amazing player is something I will enjoy. I know I have a lot of responsibility.” #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 31, 2020

Premier League new boy Bruno Fernandes enters the Manchester United setup with a lot of expectations on his shoulders, especially from the fans. Ed Woodward has finally delivered by bringing in the Sporting Lisbon captain on a mega deal. Bruno Fernandes, who could make his Manchester United debut against Wolves this weekend, will wear the No. 18 jersey at United. It was worn by club legend Paul Scholes in the past. Can the Portuguese maestro create his own legacy with Manchester United in the Premier League?

Manchester United fans are excited about the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and rightly so!

Bruno Fernandes: "My ambitions? To win. I just want to win. I live to win and I want to win every game."



Don't even care what people think, he has the right attitude. pic.twitter.com/RKHbTWGbRn — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonEra) January 31, 2020

