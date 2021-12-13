Bruno Fernandes Has Hilarious Take On Man United's Controversial Draw For UCL Last 16

With UEFA announcing the 2021/22 Champions League draw earlier on Monday, everyone's attention was initially on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo fixture as PSG had been drawn with Manchester United. However, that has all been mired in controversy after UEFA made a rare mistake and the previous draw has been officially scrapped. Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes reacted to the club's controversial draw for UCL Last 16 by jokingly asking "what time is the 3rd round of the draw"

What time is the 3rd round of the draw? 😂🍿 https://t.co/7vigGbYMKF — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) December 13, 2021

The Champions League Round of 16 draw had to be redone after a 'technical problem' with the software which first saw Manchester United pair with Villarreal and then later saw their name missing from the pot to face Atletico Madrid. This led to several clubs.

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone" UEFA said in a statement.

Villarreal and Manchester United competed against each other on the group stage and under the Champions League rules, the two sides cannot meet again until at least the quarter-finals. However, due to a technical glitch, Manchester United was paired against the Spanish side, and the process then had to be repeated.

The second incident saw Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United not included in the pot against Atletico Madrid who drew with Bayern Munich and it was later confirmed that the Liga champions entered into talks with UEFA to seek clarity on the matter, and it was then announced that the draw would be redone to ensure fair play.

Champions League draw: 16 teams learn their fates after re-draw

RB Salzburg (Austria) vs Bayern Munich (Germany)

Sporting CP (Portugal) vs Manchester City (England)

Benfica (Portugal) vs Ajax (The Netherlands)

Chelsea (England) vs Lille (France)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs Manchester United (England)

Villarreal (Spain) vs Juventus (Italy)

Inter (Italy) vs Liverpool (England)

PSG (France) vs Real Madrid (Spain)

UCL 2021-22 dates

Round of 16, first legs (15,16,22, 23 February)

﻿Round of 16, second legs (8,9,15,16 March)

Quarter-final & semi-final draw (18 March)

Quarter-finals, first legs (5 and 6 April)

Quarter-finals, second legs (12 and 13 April)

Semi-finals, first legs (26 and 27 April)

Semi-finals, second legs (3 and 4 May)

Final (28 May)

Image: AP