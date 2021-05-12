Bruno Fernandes Heaps Praise On Rival And Man City Star Kevin De Bruyne After Title Win

Red Devils star Bruno Fernandes has hailed Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as one of the best players in the Premier League this season. The Portuguese playmaker was involved in a fun Q&A with fans where he shared his thoughts on the Belgium counterpart after being asked to name non-United Premier League players whom he feels will be in contention for the Player of the Year award.

Bruno Fernandes responded to a fan's question by answering how it's difficult for him to choose one individual and call him the best. The 26-year-old midfielder spoke how everyone knows about the qualities of Manchester United's rivals while adding that Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best for him.

Bruno Fernandes: "I think we can say this season, for me, as everyone knows Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best for me..." [via @ManUtd/@MirrorFootball] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 12, 2021

Bruno Fernandes names best PL Players

The Portuguese playmaker also named a few midfielders whom he has enjoyed watching and named the likes of Mason Mount and Jack Grealish. He spoke about how Mason Mount has been consistent from the beginning of the season and is a "really, really top" player. The 26-year-old midfielder added how Grealish, before his injuries, was also "really good."

Bruno Fernandes also mentioned his fellow countrymen Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan, alongside strikers in Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Patrick Bamford as players who could rack up some personal silverware and win the Player of the Year award for their fantastic performances this season.

Bruno Fernandes vs Kevin De Bruyne

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League scoring 17 goals while assisting 11 timed in 35 games so far. The Portuguese international has also found the back of the net 9 times in European competitions (4 goals in Champions League and 5 in Europa League) while providing five assists too. he also scored in the FA cup taking his goal tally up to 27 goals and 17 assists this season.

Kevin De Bruyne on the other end missed a crucial part of the season as he was sidelined nursing his hamstring injury. Despite an injury ridden season and minimal starts across the ongoing campaign, the Belgium international managed to score 5 times while providing 11 assists in 24 Premier League matches. The 29-year-old midfielder also assisted four times while scoring three goals in the Champions League while providing an assist in the EFL and in FA Cup matches as well. The Belgium international has been an instrumental figure on Manchester City's setup and been a vital cog in their title win.

Kevin De Bruyne's team were announced winners with Manchester City Premier League champions news coming in following Manchester United's loss to Leicester FC on Monday night. Bruno Fernandes did not feature for the Red Devils during the match with the Portugal international reportedly rested for the upcoming fixtures. Just like Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes will aim to play a crucial role for Manchester United at the business end of the season as the Red Devils lock horns against Villarreal in the Europa League final later this month.