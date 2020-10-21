Bruno Fernandes Misses SECOND Man United Penalty In A Row, Beats PSG GK With Retake

Within a space of just four days, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has missed two penalties. After failing to convert from the spot this past weekend in Man United's 4-1 win over Newcastle United, the former Sporting CP saw his attempt saved by Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas on Tuesday night.

However, unlike the weekend, the 26-year-old was afforded a lifeline after Navas caught coming too far off the line, resulting in VAR awarding a retake. The Portuguese star stepped up the second time, making no mistake and beating Navas with a confident strike to the left of the goalkeeper.

Also Read | Immobile Scores 1, Sets Up 1 In Lazio 3-1 Win Over Dortmund

Bruno Fernandes penalty woes?

Having joined the Red Devils in January 2020, Bruno Fernandes has made a name for himself as a penalty specialist in the Premier League. He scored 10 straight penalties in the English top-flight before he was thwarted by an excellent effort from Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow over the weekend. This was also the first time he failed to convert from the spot since October 2018.

Despite missing a penalty, the 26-year-old did get on the scoresheet against Newcastle. He gave United the lead in the 86th minute after Marcus Rashford found him in free in the box off a lightning-quick counter-attack. Man United added a quick-fire brace in the dying minutes of the game to score an impressive win against the Magpies.

Also Read | Angeliño Gets Leipzig Off To Champions League Winning Start

Champions League results: PSG vs Man United

Back to Paris, Man United kickstarted their 2020-21 Champions League campaign with an emphatic 2-1 win over last year's finalists, PSG. Fernandes, United's captain on the night, gave the visitors the lead with a penalty strike in the 23rd minute. Manchester United did have numerous chances to extend the lead. However, their profligacy allowed the home side to stay in the game.

Also Read | Barcelona Easily Beats Ferencváros 5-1 In Champions League

PSG did go on level terms in the second half after Anthony Martial scored an own goal off a corner from Neymar. Marcus Rashford, the hero at Paris 18 months ago, scored another late goal against PSG, helping his side secure all three points in the Champions League group stage opener. Rashford did well to beat Navas with a low shot after Paul Pogba found him at the edge of the box.

Man United's run of difficult fixtures has gotten off to the best possible start with a win in Paris. The Red Devils will be back in the Premier League this weekend, hosting Chelsea on Sunday. United are set to face RB Leipzig, Arsenal and Everton in their next four matches.

Meanwhile, PSG will look to get back to winning ways when they host Dijon in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Goal: Striker Haunts PSG As Manchester United Wins 2-1 In Paris

(Image Credits: UCL Twitter)