Bruno Fernandes Reveals Adorable Role His Daughter Plays In His Unique Celebration

After years of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo carrying the weight of the Portuguese football team on his shoulders, he finally seems to have found someone in Bruno Fernandes to share the responsibility with. The Manchester United midfielder has taken the FIFA World Cup 2022 by storm, having scored two goals and provided two assists after just two appearances.

While Fernandes has celebrated his goals in various fashions, one celebration that stands out is his dropping to his knees and holding his ears. After the 28-year-old once again performed this celebration after scoring a goal against Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2022, he explained the role his daughter has in him performing this celebration.

Bruno Fernandes explains reason behind iconic celebration

While speaking in an interview with FIFA.com, Bruno Fernandes was asked why he puts his hands over his years to celebrate. In reply, the Manchester United midfielder explained, "It started when I was at Sporting [Lisbon]. My daughter would do that to cover her ears and not listen to me or my wife tell her when she did something wrong. But it worked and it stuck.

Excelente jogo de todos nós e qualificação garantida ! Momento especial que recordarei para sempre ao marcar nesta competição 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yOXY207WTk — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) November 28, 2022

"My daughter understands this celebration is dedicated to her. My son is also old enough to understand. When people ask how their father celebrates, both of them know how and why I do it, that it's dedicated to them. That it's a sign their father did something for them," added Fernandes.

The Portuguese international concluded his remarks by adorably explaining how becoming a father has changed him and how he hopes to dedicate the rest of his life to his children. "Everything I do from now on will be for their sake. When you become a father, you know how it feels to have someone who, regardless of what happens, will always be there with a smile and open arms, even when the games are not so good," added the 28-year-old.

As for Portugal, they will next face Switzerland in the Round of 16 on December 6 at the Lusail Stadium. The winner of the Portugal vs Switzerland clash will progress to the quarter-finals of the competition and will face the winner of Morocco and Spain on December 10.