BRZ Vs ECU Dream11: Brazil Vs Ecuador Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Brazil (BRZ) will be facing Ecuador (ECU) for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The game is scheduled for 9:30 PM local time on Friday, June 4 (Saturday, June 5 at 6:00 AM IST) at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Here is a look at the BRZ vs ECU Dream11 prediction and BRZ vs ECU Dream11 team.

BRZ vs ECU match preview

Ready to host Equador at home, Brazil will be aiming to maintain their run in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualification. Brazil will be back to play international after months, and will only want to build on their previous success. As of now, they have all their four matches. They sit at the top of the table with their four wins, while Ecuador is placed third.

Their first win (5-0) was against Bolivia on October 10. Days later, they beat Peru in a 4-2 encounter. Their next two victors were against Venezuela (1-0) and Uruguay (2-0) respectively. Ecuador, on their end, have won three of their previous four matches. Their only was a narrow 1-0 defeat against Argentina, followed by three straight wins against Uruguay, Bolivia and Colimbia.

BRZ vs ECU Team Squads

Brazil (BRZ)

Alisson, Ederson, Wéverton, Marquinhos, Éder Militão, Lucas Veríssimo, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi, Alex Sandro, Emerson Royal, Danilo, Dani Alves, Casemiro, Fabinho, Douglas Luiz, Fred, Éverton, Lucas Paquetá, Éverton Ribeiro, Neymar, Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa

Ecuador (ECU)

Pedro Ortíz, Hernán Galíndez, Alexander Domínguez, Moisés Ramírez, Félix Torres, Robert Arboleda, Fernando León, Xavier Arreaga, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán, Diego Palacios, Mario Pineida, Angelo Preciado, Pedro Perlaza, Carlos Gruezo, Jhegson Méndez, Dixon Arroyo, Moisés Caicedo, Alan Franco, Christian Noboa, José Carabalí, Juan Cazares, Damián Díaz, Fidel Martínez, Ayrton Preciado, Gonzalo Plata, Ángel Mena, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada, Leonardo Campana, Jordy Caicedo.

BRZ vs ECU Top Picks

Brazil – Alisson Becker, Thiago Silva and Renan Lodi

Ecuador – Alexander Dominguez, Diego Palacios and Felix Torres

BRZ vs ECU Dream11 prediction

BRZ vs ECU lineup

Brazil – Alisson Becker, Emerson Royal, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

Ecuador – Alexander Dominguez, Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, Christian Noboa, Fidel Martinez, Angel Mena, Juan Cazares, Enner Valencia

Note: The above BRZ vs ECU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRZ vs ECU game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image credits: Enner Valencia and Seleção Brasileira de Futebol Instagram)