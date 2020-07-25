BSC Vs PAR Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News, Top Picks, Serie A Live Game Info

Italian giants Brescia will square off against Parma on Matchday 36 of Serie A. The match will be played on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Here is the BSC vs PAR Dream11 prediction, BSC vs PAR Dream11 team, schedule, preview, BSC vs PAR playing 11 and other details of the match.

BSC vs PAR Dream11 prediction: BSC vs PAR live schedule

Venue: Stadio Mario Rigamonti

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020

Time: 8.45 PM IST

BSC vs PAR live: BSC vs PAR Dream11 prediction and preview

Brescia have endured a difficult campaign this season as they sit 19th in the Serie A table. The club will get relegated irrespective of their results in the remaining three fixtures. Brescia were defeated by Lecce 1-3 in the previous game. On the other hand, Parma are placed 12th on the Serie A table, having bagged 43 points this season. Parma defeated Napoli 2-1 in the previous game.

BSC vs PAR Dream11 prediction: BSC vs PAR Dream11 team news

Brescia: Lorenzo Andrenacci, Enrico Alfonso, Jesse Joronen, Diego Abbrandini, Stefano Sabelli, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Daniele Gastaldello, Andrea Cistana, Bruno Martella, Ales Mateju, Alessandro Semprini, Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Papetti, Andrea Ghezzi, Emanuele Ndoj, Dimitri Bisoli, Mattia Viviani, Sandro Tonali, Daniele Dessena, Nikolas Spalek, Jaromir Zmrhal, Birkir Bjarnason, Matteo Cortesi, Ernesto Torregrossa, Florian Aye, Alfredo Donnarumma, Simon Skrabb, Mario Balotelli

Parma: Luigi Sepe, Simone Colombi, Edoardo Corvi, Fabrizio Alastra, Simone Iacoponi, Kastriot Dermaku, Vincent Laurini, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo, Matteo Darmian, Botond Balogh, Giuseppe Pezzella, Alberto Grassi, Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Antonino Barilla, Jasmin Kurtic, Matteo Scozzarella, Drissa Camara, Luca Siligardi, Juraj Kucka, Redi Kasa, Dejan Kulusevski, Mattia Sprocati, Yann Karamoh, Roberto Inglese, Andreas Cornelius, Gervinho, Gabriele Artistico, Patricio Alexis Goglino, Andrea Adorante

BSC vs PAR Dream11 prediction: BSC vs PAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jesse Joronen

Defenders: Ales Mateju, Jhon Chancellor, Riccardo Gagliolo, Simone Colombi

Midfielders: Dejan Kulusevski, Juraj Kucka, Birkir Bjarnason

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (vc), Andrea Adorante, Mario Balotelli (c)

BSC vs PAR live: BSC vs PAR Dream11 top picks

Brescia: Mario Balotelli, Birkir Bjarnason

Parma: Andreas Cornelius, Andrea Adorante

BSC vs PAR Dream11 match prediction

Parma are the favourites in the game as per the BSC vs PAR match prediction.

Note: The BSC vs PAR Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The BSC vs PAR Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Parma Twitter