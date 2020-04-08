The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Gianluigi Buffon Opens Up On Conversation With Ronaldo After THAT UCL Goal In 2018

Football News

Gianluigi Buffon talks about the short conversation he had with Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter scored a magnificent overhead goal in the Champions League.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Buffon

The Juventus vs Real Madrid Champions League clash at the Allianz Stadium in April 2018 was expected to be a feisty affair between two of the top sides in Europe. Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines during that game when he scored a stunning overhead kick against his current employers to ensure that Real Madrid progressed to the next round. Here's what Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon felt after the Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick goal.

Also Read | Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are all fans of Mr Bling's £150,000 crystal portraits

Juventus vs Real Madrid

Relive the Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick goal at the Allianz Stadium

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Radja Nainggolan fears he could infect sick wife with COVID-19

Gianluigi Buffon talks about the conversation he had with Cristiano Ronaldo after THAT overhead kick

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy announces 20% pay cut for all

Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Juventus

While conversing at the Trento Sports festival, Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon went on to reveal his admiration for Portuguese legend and Bianconeri teammate - Cristiano Ronaldo. Buffon was quoted as saying “After about 25 seconds of normal frustration over the goal I conceded, I thought about what he had done to me, something really great. I asked him, ‘Cristiano, how old are you?’ and he said, ‘Not bad for a 33-year-old, right?’ In the end, we both laughed.”

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick vs Spain at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia; watch video

Buffon heaps praise on Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Also Read | Paulo Dybala's girlfriend slams 'faulty' coronavirus test after inconsistent results

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Lalu Yadav
COVID: LALU YADAV TO REMAIN IN JAIL
Uddhav Thackeray
UDDHAV THACKERAY FULL PRESS BRIEF
Donald Trump
TRUMP TEARS INTO CHINA-CENTRIC WHO
Mizoram
MIZORAM CM ON NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN
Congress
CONG SINGHVI ON COVID-19 LOCKDOWN
Mumbai
MAN THRASHED BY MINISTER'S GOONS