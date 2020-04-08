Gianluigi Buffon Opens Up On Conversation With Ronaldo After THAT UCL Goal In 2018

The Juventus vs Real Madrid Champions League clash at the Allianz Stadium in April 2018 was expected to be a feisty affair between two of the top sides in Europe. Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines during that game when he scored a stunning overhead kick against his current employers to ensure that Real Madrid progressed to the next round. Here's what Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon felt after the Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick goal.

Juventus vs Real Madrid

Relive the Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick goal at the Allianz Stadium

Two years since Cristiano Ronaldo selfishly took a cross off a teammate’s head and shinned it past Buffon, the massive fraud pic.twitter.com/WRlOXSLRFf — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) April 3, 2020

Gianluigi Buffon talks about the conversation he had with Cristiano Ronaldo after THAT overhead kick

Buffon talking about Cristiano Ronaldo. Legend recognises legend, great video. Nothing but respect. 👏 pic.twitter.com/04IG0zoaCk — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) April 6, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Juventus

While conversing at the Trento Sports festival, Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon went on to reveal his admiration for Portuguese legend and Bianconeri teammate - Cristiano Ronaldo. Buffon was quoted as saying “After about 25 seconds of normal frustration over the goal I conceded, I thought about what he had done to me, something really great. I asked him, ‘Cristiano, how old are you?’ and he said, ‘Not bad for a 33-year-old, right?’ In the end, we both laughed.”

Buffon heaps praise on Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Gianluigi Buffon:



"Put Sergio Ramos, Thiago Silva and Chiellini in defense, Manuel Neuer in goal and I assure you that no player can score a goal - there is only one condition, Cristiano Ronaldo can't be in the opposing team." pic.twitter.com/BAJ35t0fBU — PurelyFootball UK (@PurelyFootball) April 3, 2020

