Bundesliga Fixtures, Standings, Team News Ahead Of Matchday 25

Bundesliga Matchday 25 is around the corner and there are a few interesting fixtures set to take place over the weekend. With only six points separating 4th placed Borussia Monchengladbach from the peak of the table, having a game in hand, the Bundesliga fixtures on Matchday 25 could prove to be decisive heading into the final third of the campaign. Have a look at the Bundesliga fixtures and the Bundesliga in the preview below:

Bundesliga standings heading into Matchday 25

Bundesliga fixtures: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

Out of all the 9 Bundesliga fixtures this weekend, the one to keep an eye on is fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach vs third-placed Borussia Dortmund at the Borussia-Park. A loss for either team could massively dent the hopes of fighting for the title as well as pushing for a Champions League spot. Lucian Favre's men will be looking to maintain the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the table with a win against the team with the third-best defensive record in the German top-flight. However, Monchengladbach will hope to make their game in hand count to remain in the hunt for the title.

Bundesliga fixtures: Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg

Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich will host 13th placed Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in a bid to earn three points and keep their distance from the remainder of the pack. Top-scorer in the Bundesliga, Robert Lewandowski has already netted 25 goals to propel Bayern Munich to the top of the Bundesliga standings but the Pole's absence might be felt by Bayern this weekend.

Bundesliga fixtures: Red Bull Leipzig vs Wolfsburg

2nd-placed Red Bull Leipzig will host Wolfsburg at the Red Bull Arena this weekend. The hosts have been reliant on Timo Werner to find the back of the net on several occasions and the German hasn't let his team down. With 21 goals this season, the 24-year-old will be in the mood to extend his tally when 7th placed Wolfsburg visit. Only three points separate Bayern and Leipzig and the latter will hope to topple their Bundesliga leaders.

Bundesliga fixtures list for Matchday 25:

Paderborn vs Koln, March 7, (12 30am IST)

Bayer vs Eintracht, March 7, (8pm IST)

Hertha vs Werder, March 7, (8pm IST)

Freiburg vs Union Berlin, March 7, (8pm IST)

Schalke v Hoffenheim, March 7, (8pm IST)

Wolfsburg vs Leipzig, March 7, (8pm IST)

Monchengladbach vs Dortmuind, March 7, (11pm IST)

Bayern vs Augsburg, March 8, (8pm IST)

Mainz vs Fortuna, March 8, (10 30pm IST)