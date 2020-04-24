Bundesliga Ready To Resume By May With Only 322 People In Stadium; Awaiting Govt Nod

Bundesliga, the top tier German football league has stated that it is ready for resuming the football league in May if the policymakers give the go-ahead. The decision was announced after a meeting on Thursday.

Bundesliga likely to resume?

"With regard to match operations, the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 clubs are prepared to continue the current season in May without any stadium audiences. Until now, the Ordinary Assembly had suspended match operations until 30 April. The decision regarding the restart, of course, lies with the relevant political decision-makers," a release by the league read.

"All laboratories have guaranteed in writing that their current capacities are sufficient and that the COVID-19 tests of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 players will not restrict or limit testing capacities." it further added

In terms of the personnel required, the league stated, "In the Bundesliga, 98 persons on and around the pitch and 115 persons in the stands are planned – meaning a maximum of 213 persons in the stadium. Depending on the stadium, another maximum of 109 persons, including stewards, is planned for the exterior area."

Earlier, German FA chief Fritz Keller has insisted the Bundesliga could only resume next month behind closed doors, while supporters have questioned the morality of football returning at all during the coronavirus pandemic. German football was halted on March 13 to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the country. With large public events banned in Germany until August 31, the only viable option for league action to resume next month would be in empty grounds -- dubbed 'ghost games' in German.

"We are very much aware that football without fans lacks its heart," admitted Keller. "From discussions and feedback from fan organisations, I know how much it hurts fans that they cannot support their clubs in the stadium."

