Burnley Condemns 'White Lives Matter' Banner Flown Over Man City's Etihad Stadium

Burnley strongly condemned the action of some of the fans who flew “White Lives Matter Burnley” banner over the Etihad Stadium ahead of their match against Manchester City in the English Premier League. Amid the ongoing protests against racism, players of the 20 top-flight clubs of Premier League have replaced their names with “Black Lives Matter”.

“We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor,” said the club in a statement.

In a strong-worded condemnation, Burnley said that the actions of those who flew the banner do not represent what the club stands for and it will work with the authorities to identify the culprits and issue lifetime bans. It apologised to the Premier League, Manchester City and all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter, adding that the club stands against racism of any kind.

“We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City,” said Burnley FC.

Captain embarrassed

After losing the match 5-0 against City, the team was visibly upset over the message attached to the Burnley name being trailed across the sky. Club captain Ben Mee admitted he was ashamed and embarrassed that a small number of fans decided to put the banner around the stadium, adding that they have completely missed the point.

Lee told Sky Sports after the match that these people need to educate themselves and it does not represent what the club, players, and the majority of fans are about. He said that it’s a small minority of people and he’s really upset that happened. He further added that he’s ashamed and upset that it’s associated with the club which is not something they want to see at all in the game.

“We totally condemn it and are embarrassed by it,” Lee concluded.

