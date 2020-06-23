Burnley Fans Commission Controversial 'White Lives Matter' Flight During Man City Game

The Man City vs Burnley clash on Monday night (Tuesday IST) was overshadowed by a controversial gesture from some Burnley fans. While players in the Premier League are showing their solidarity for the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, some fans commissioned a flight that pulled a 'White Lives Matter' Burnley flag during the early proceedings. The reprehensible act was condemned by the players as well as the club, with Burnley issuing a statement later.

White Lives Matter Burnley flag overshadows Man City vs Burnley

The incident occurred during Burnley's match against Manchester City, minutes after players and match officials took a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement. The plane continued to circle over the stadium for several minutes before flying away. Information regarding who commissioned the flight is yet to surface.

"Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over the Etihad Stadium on Monday evening," the club wrote in a statement issued at half-time. "We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor. This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans."

Burnley captain Ben Mee said he was "ashamed" and "embarrassed" with the events that clouded the game as well as the ongoing anti-racism protests. Mee said the actions of a small number of the fans ended up hurting he legacy and the beliefs of the club. "They've completely missed the point. The lads are embarrassed to see that. It's not what we're about. They've completely missed the point about the whole thing we're trying to achieve," Ben Mee said during the post-match interview.

"These people need to come into the 21st century and educate themselves. It does not represent what we're about, the club's about, the players are about and what the majority of the fans are about. It's a small minority of people and I'm really upset that has happened." Ben Mee said he hopes something like this does not happen again and that he is extremely "upset" that such an offensive act is associated with the Clarets.

Social media reacts to the controversial White Lives Matter Burnley flag

Man City vs Burnley highlights

Man City beat Burnley 5-0 to continue their stellar run of form since the Premier League resumed after a three-month hiatus. A brace from Riyad Mahrez & Phil Foden and a goal from David Silva helped Man City to a dominating victory at the Etihad Stadium. Man City have all but secured the second spot in the league standings as they have now opened a nine-point lead over third-placed Leicester City. Burnley remain 11th with 39 points after 30 games, one point off 10th-placed Arsenal.

Premier League standings

