Players Wearing 'Black Lives Matter', Plane Flies 'White Lives Matter' Banner In Burnley

Premier League side Burney have apologized after an airplane carrying a banner - 'White Lives Matter Burnley' flew over Ethiad stadium soon after the match against Manchester City kicked off on Monday evening. In a strongly-worded statement released soon after the incident, the club said that they will be investigating the incident in order to penalize those behind the incident.

Burnley to investigate incident

"Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening. We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor.

This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans. The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.

We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter," the statement read.

The aircraft circled Manchester City’s stadium moments after the players and coaches of both teams took a knee on the field before kickoff in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. All Premier League players have been wearing jerseys printed with 'Black Lives Matter' and are taking a knee before kickoff in order to support the movement aimed at eliminating racial injustice in society.

Burnley were humbled 5-0 by the defending Champions and in the post-match press conference, captain Ben Mee said that they had a faint idea about the incident before the match and attempts were made to stop it. He added that all players were ashamed of the incident and that the players were 'embarrassed to see that'. In a scathing evaluation, Mee remarked that they need to come out in the "21st century and educate themselves"

