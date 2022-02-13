Burnley Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK?

Burnley will welcome Liverpool to the Turf Moor on Sunday, 7:30 pm IST in a fixture on Matchday 25. Burnley, the home side are currently placed 20th in the table and are in danger of relegation. They come into his fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw over Manchester United. Their opponents Liverpool find themselves 2nd on the points table and come into this tie behind a 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Liverpool have a strong head-to-head record against Burnley having won 58 out of 125 matches played between the two teams, while Burnley have 38 wins. Liverpool's last loss at the Turf Moor dates back to 2016 and they will hope to continue their good run. Here is how to watch Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE streaming, team news, and possible starting line-ups.

Burnley vs Liverpool Team News

In terms of team news, for the home side (Burnely), Charlie Taylor (ankle), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (appendicitis), and Matej Vydra (hernia) are all out while Liverpool have no known injury concerns going into this fixture.

BUR vs LIV Possible starting line-ups

Burnley Predicted XI: Pope; Roberts, Mee, Tarkowski, Pieters; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE streaming in India, UK, and US

Premier League fans wondering how to watch Burnley vs Liverpool game live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Burnley vs Liverpool match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

As for those in the US, NBC will broadcast the game on TV and online via Peacock com Premium while those in the UK can follow the live action over Social media as there will be no television broadcast due to the 'football blackout'.

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley, England

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm IST

