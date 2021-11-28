Burnley Vs Tottenham: Premier League Game Postponed Due To Adverse Weather Conditions

The Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League game scheduled for November 28 has been postponed after the ground was deemed unsafe for playing the game due to extreme weather conditions.

Both teams updated the fans with the news on their social media handles, 50 minutes before kick-off.

Tottenham Hotspur's game at Turf Moor has been cancelled due to excessive snowing in Lancashire. This would have been Antonio Conte's fourth game in charge of Spurs after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo as the club's head coach. It remains to be seen when the postponed match is played, as the Premier League heads for a busy period during December and January, with several games also played during the week.

Tottenham are currently in seventh while Burnley are in 18th

After 12 games in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur have 19 points on board, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea. Meanwhile, Burnley are have secured just 9 points so far, three points off safety.