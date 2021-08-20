Burnley's Ben Mee And James Tarkowski Reveal Plans Of Coping With Liverpool At Anfield

Burnley will take on Premier League giants Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, August 21 at 5:00 PM IST. With the Reds set to have a packed capacity crowd for the first time since March 2020, it remains to be seen whether the Clarets can go to Merseyside and cope with the pressure. Speaking of facing Liverpool in front of a full capacity crowd, Burnley boss Sean Dyche and players Ben Mee and James Tarkowski seem to have the answer as to how can they cope with the pressure.

Burnley players are confident of facing Liverpool at Anfield

Both Ben Mee and James Tarkowski were part of the Burnley side that ended Liverpool's historic 68-match unbeaten league run at Anfield two seasons ago. Even though the Clarets defeated the Reds then, their players know that repeating the same feat will be far from easy in front of a packed Anfield crowd. Mee also insisted that one of the primary reasons why his side beat Liverpool two seasons ago was because of 'luck,' as this factor is required to beat such a top team.

While speaking to talkSPORT, Mee said, "Defensively, as a group. Not just the back four and goalkeeper, we all need to work together. Obviously, their tails will be up, it's their first league game back at Anfield, a full house. It’ll be a great atmosphere to play in. We need to be solid and confident and show courage on the ball. We'll need to really work hard. Last season we did all that and rode our luck, you need to ride your luck because, in certain areas, they've got a lot of quality in the side."

Meanwhile, centre-half partner James Tarkowski was more confident that Burnley can cause Liverpool some problems. Tarkowski told talkSPORT, "I think we’ve found a way to make them feel uncomfortable to play against as they don't seem to enjoy it. It's not the greatest spectacle from a fans point of view, but we don't mind. We're there to do our job and make them feel uncomfortable, and make them not play their best football. We'll find a way to get a goal at some point."

Burnley boss insists defeating Liverpool will require hard work

Even though Burnley boss Sean Dyche has just got the better of Liverpool twice in 12 games (2D, 8L), his side has provided a far better challenge in recent meetings. In the past three games, both sides have beaten each other once, with one match ending as a draw. Speaking of the challenge to talkSPORT, the Burnley boss said, "We can talk about the detail and skill, but you've got to work hard. You don’t succeed in football, and you certainly don't at Anfield against a top-class side unless you’re prepared to put a shift in. That's a given for us. The tactical understanding and performance, getting your distance right, dealing with the ball and then using it when you can as you don't have that much of the ball at these places."