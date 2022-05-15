Last Updated:

Cadiz Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, UK And US?

Spanish Champions Real Madrid will be playing their last away game of the season as they take on Cadiz in their next La Liga match on Sunday at 11:00 PM IST

IMAGE: @realmadrid/@Cadiz_CFEN-Twitter


Real Madrid, after being crowned the champions of the Spanish League a fortnight ago, are ready to take on Cadiz in their final away game of the season. The champions of Spain might use this game to strengthen their bench before their all-important final against the Liverpool in Champions League at the end of the month. Notably, the Vikings might also test some new formations in the game. Talking about the previous outings of the Team in White, Real Madrid bulldozed Levente a week ago scoring 6 goals. Vinicius Jr the star of the game scored his first hattrick in white while the Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric earned a hattrick of assists a week ago.

On the other hand, the team in Yellow - Cadiz - will be looking to get at least a point and keep themselves away from the relegation zone. Currently, Cadiz are ranked 17th and is just two points away from Mallorca who are ranked in the relegation zone. Cadiz had a tough last week as Real Sociedadlambasted 3 goals. The team will be looking to improve their game against a Madrid at home to stay away from the relegation zone.  

Cadiz vs Real Madrid live streaming in India

Indian football fans wondering how to watch La Liga matches live can tune in to the Viacom Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Cadiz vs Real Madrid live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media pages of the two teams and the La Liga.

How to watch La Liga live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch La Liga live can tune in to La Liga TV. As for the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live stream, fans can watch it on La Liga TV with a subscription either via Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match will begin live at 8:30 PM BST on Sunday, May 15.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live streaming details in the US

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga live in the US can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match will not telecast live on television, fans can watch it using the live stream on ESPN+. The game will commence live at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 15.

