Can Lionel Messi Win FIFA World Cup 2022 With Argentina? Pep Guardiola Shares His Views

Current Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has opened up on seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's chances of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is set to take place later this year in Qatar. The Argentine captain was one of the most influential players of Pep's Barcelona side that won three La Ligas, two Copa del Reys and two UEFA Champions Leagues, among other trophies.

Pep opens up on Lionel Messi's chances of winning World Cup

Pep Guardiola believes that Argentina's Copa America victory last year will provide them with a major boost in confidence ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. "Winning the Copa America for any group gives you a feeling of 'we did it,' and I’m sure that will help in the World Cup. I have seen little of Scaloni’s team, but they have not lost for a long time, and that feeling that you are winning and not losing is going to give you strength," explained the Manchester City coach in an interview with Telemundo Sports.

The Spanish manager also stressed the importance of having a star like Lionel Messi in the squad as he stated, "The fact of having him there, knowing that he has the unique ability to always create two or three personal actions out of nothing, be it goals or generating play with his forward teammates like Di María, Lautaro or Julián Álvarez, that feeling of strength is great."

Watch or stream for free thousands of live matches per month, untold stories from your favourite footballers, and the biggest archive of World Cup matches of all time on #FIFAPlus 👉 https://t.co/I3xNnrRSGOpic.twitter.com/u0GgRcnq93 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 12, 2022

In the recently held FIFA World Cup 2022 draw, Argentina was drawn in Group C, which also includes Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Having won the Copa America last year with Lionel Scaloni in charge, Argentina will not only be the favourites to win their group but will also be one of the favourites to go all the way in winning the World Cup.

Considering that the Argentina managerial role is Scaloni's first coaching job, there are doubts about whether he can take the side all the way. However, Pep does not believe in the idea of experience as he stated, "It’s all a big lie in football that experience is useful. The one that served you yesterday is no use to you today."

He went on to add, "The illusion of young people like Scaloni, Aimar and the people they have, gave the group what they needed. Enough, it worked. Why? It’s a mystery. I always give the same example. In a Champions League final, Milan was up 3-0 against Liverpool at halftime. That Milan team probably had the most experience I have seen with Cafu, Maldini, Dida, Nesta, Gattuso, Pirlo, Crespo, Inzaghi… It was 3-0 at the break, and in 20 minutes, 3-3, and they lost."