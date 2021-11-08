Can West Ham Qualify For Champions League? Here's What Coach David Moyes Thinks

David Moyes’ West Ham United defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the Premier League 2021-22 match on Sunday and handed Jurgen Klopp’s side their first defeat of the season. By winning the match, West Ham levelled their points with second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League 2021-22 points and found themselves three points behind table-toppers Chelsea. West Ham qualified for the Europa League last term after missing out on the Champions League by two points. Meanwhile, after they won against Liverpool on Sunday and broke into the top four of the Premier League standings, Moyes spoke about his side’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League this term.

As reported by Goal, after the Liverpool match, Moyes was questioned by BBC about challenging for the Premier League title. Answering the question, Moyes explained that he wants to be positive every time while admitting they can probably challenge for the trophy but he doesn’t see that at this moment.

As per Goal, while further speaking about the side, the 58-year-old manager said, “We can challenge the top four but whoever they are I want to see if we can give us an opportunity, we missed out on Champions League football by two points [last season] so why can we not be there?”. The coach also added that their position in the standings feels good at the moment.

West Ham go into the international break after winning back-to-back four matches

Moyes also spoke to Sky Sports about his mindset as the coach and said he is the same manager as he was in Everton, however, he had to work it out to get better. He also said that the team is trying to keep improving and admitted that he believes his best time is yet to come as he has got quality players in his side who play with incredible characters on the pitch. Meanwhile, West Ham United head into the international break on the back of four consecutive wins in the current Premier League season. They have defeated Liverpool 3-2, Aston Villa 1-4, Tottenham Hotspur 1-0, and Everton 0-1 in the last four clashes and will face the Wolves once the club football action resumes on November 20.

