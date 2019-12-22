Carlo Ancelotti Appointed As Everton Manager In A 4.5-year Deal

Three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed as the manager of Everton football club. The announcement was made an hour before the Merseyside club's match against Arsenal. Ancelotti will take over from Sunday, December 22.

READ: World Cup Winner And Legendary West Ham Player Martin Peters Passes Away At 76

Statement of intent

Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers in modern football, having won more than 20 trophies across four different leagues. He has previously managed Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, and Napoli and is highly regarded by players and managers in the sport.

Ancelotti has signed a four and a half year deal with Everton and watched Saturday's early fixture from the stands.

Speaking to the club's website, he said, "This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality. I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him. Strong organisation, strong discipline, and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward."

READ: Arsenal Appoints Mikel Arteta As New Head Coach On A 3.5-year Deal

The club's Director of Football, "Following a rigorous process conducted by all of our Directors, it is a pleasure to now welcome Carlo Ancelotti to Everton. He is one of the finest managers in world football and a proven winner, having achieved a remarkable level of success in each of Europe’s major leagues. He is the perfect appointment for us. He embraces our vision for the Club and we are sure that his enthusiasm to take the helm at Goodison together with his tactical abilities and well-renowned man-management will make him successful in this role. This was a clear and exciting decision for the Board to make. It was a unanimous choice and one we were all fully united behind throughout."

Ancelotti's first match in charge of the Toffees on Boxing Day against Burnley.

READ: Mikel Arteta: Need To Be Ruthless To Sustain Winning Mentality For Arsenal

READ: Infantino Defends Awarding Of Club World Cup To China Amid Uighur Outcry

(With inputs from agencies)