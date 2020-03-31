Carlo Ancelotti Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo From All-time XI Of Players He Has Managed

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti put together a list of the best playing XI from all the teams that he has managed in the past. The likes of Kaka, Zidane, Pirlo and Lampard have been included in the list along with Chelsea flop Andriy Shevchenko. However, one glaring omission from the list was Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read | Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo Agree To Forego 90M Euros In Wages To Aid Club During Coronavirus Crisis

Carlo Ancelotti's stats as manager of Real Madrid

Ancelotti at Real Madrid:



- 119 Matches

- 89 Wins (74.79% win percentage)

- 322 goals scored



- 1x Champions League

- 1x Copa Del Rey

- 1x UEFA Super Cup

- 1x FIFA Club World Cup



One of the most underrated managers in the world. pic.twitter.com/E5bdYNiD3x — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) March 31, 2020

Also Read | Chicharito, MLS community pay tribute to medical professionals amid coronavirus pandemic

Carlo Ancelotti puts together best playing XI; Cristiano Ronaldo misses out

Carlo #Ancelotti names XI of some of the greatest players he's managed🔥 pic.twitter.com/jHWoARTPJP — FootyRoom (@footyroom) March 31, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sends message to fans amid crisis

Carlo Ancelotti spent two years as manager of Real Madrid where he helped the LaLiga giants to the decisive La Decima UEFA Champions League trophy towards the end of his spell. However, the Italian manager, now aged 60, opted to leave out Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from the list of best XI players he has managed over the course of a long career. Ancelotti chose four Milan players in his playing XI, which included Ballon d'Or winner Andriy Shevchenko. The now-Everton manager has been a European journeyman, having worked at AC Milan, Juventus, PSG, Napoli, Real Madrid and Chelsea over the course of an illustrious career in the world of football, both as player and coach.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are all fans of Mr Bling's £150,000 crystal portraits

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard heaps praise on former boss Carlo Ancelotti

'I want to give a big welcome back to Carlo Ancelotti, a manager I have so much respect for. I loved working for him and I’m sure he’ll get a good reception from the fans after what he achieved in his time at Stamford Bridge.'



- Frank Lampard. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/hwSG0W38dq — Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) March 8, 2020

Also Read | Former Chelsea star Gus Poyet feels Lampard is playing N'Golo Kante out of position