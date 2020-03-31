The Debate
Carlo Ancelotti Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo From All-time XI Of Players He Has Managed

Football News

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti has compiled a list of the best playing XI from the players he has managed in his career, leaving out Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti put together a list of the best playing XI from all the teams that he has managed in the past. The likes of Kaka, Zidane, Pirlo and Lampard have been included in the list along with Chelsea flop Andriy Shevchenko. However, one glaring omission from the list was Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read | Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo Agree To Forego 90M Euros In Wages To Aid Club During Coronavirus Crisis

Carlo Ancelotti's stats as manager of Real Madrid

Also Read | Chicharito, MLS community pay tribute to medical professionals amid coronavirus pandemic

Carlo Ancelotti puts together best playing XI; Cristiano Ronaldo misses out

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sends message to fans amid crisis

Carlo Ancelotti spent two years as manager of Real Madrid where he helped the LaLiga giants to the decisive La Decima UEFA Champions League trophy towards the end of his spell. However, the Italian manager, now aged 60, opted to leave out Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from the list of best XI players he has managed over the course of a long career. Ancelotti chose four Milan players in his playing XI, which included Ballon d'Or winner Andriy Shevchenko. The now-Everton manager has been a European journeyman, having worked at AC Milan, Juventus, PSG, Napoli, Real Madrid and Chelsea over the course of an illustrious career in the world of football, both as player and coach.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are all fans of Mr Bling's £150,000 crystal portraits

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard heaps praise on former boss Carlo Ancelotti

Also Read | Former Chelsea star Gus Poyet feels Lampard is playing N'Golo Kante out of position

First Published:
