Casemiro Hails Luka Jovic's Assist, Calls It A 'Hollywood Pass'

Brazilian-born midfielder Casemiro was the hero for Real Madrid as they overcame LaLiga opponents Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on January 18, 2019. Los Blancos looked like they were heading towards a draw after Luuk de Jong cancelled out Casemiro's opener in the 63rd minute.

Casemiro was assisted by a sublime backheel pass from Luka Jovic to score the opening goal of the game. Five minutes after Sevilla equalised, Casemiro was at it again and he found the back of the net from a Lucas Vazquez pass.

Real Madrid's midfield in fine form this season!

Casemiro calls Luka Jovic's backheel assist a 'Hollywood pass'

Post the important win against Sevilla in the LaLiga, Casemiro is now one of the top-scoring midfielders in Madrid at the moment. The veteran player took out some time in his post-match interview to hail the performance of struggling forward - Luka Jovic.

In an interview with Managing Madrid, Casemiro remarked, “Jović’s pass deserves the accolades, it was a Hollywood pass, that’s why I ran over to celebrate with him. And for the second, Lucas Vázquez put in a fantastic cross and made it easy for me. I was able to net against Sevilla last year too, but it’s all about the teamwork.”

Jose Mourinho to bring Luka Jovic to Tottenham Hotspur?

