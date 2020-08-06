Casemiro Lends Support To Bale Even As Zidane Banishes Him From Champions League Squad

After clinching the LaLiga title, Real Madrid have the opportunity to add another piece of silverware to their cabinet - the much-acclaimed Champions League. However, Manchester City appear to be the biggest roadblock on their road to success with Pep Guardiola's men leading after the first leg of the Round of 16. Interestingly, Zinedine Zidane decided to drop Gareth Bale from the squad for the Champions League schedule. This, however, hasn't stopped midfielder Casemiro from extending his support to the Welshman.

Casemiro extends support to Gareth Bale ahead of Champions League schedule

Speaking ahead of the Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League game to Esporte Interativo, Casemiro asserted that Gareth Bale was well aware of the fact that he wasn't enjoying the best of time in his career. However, he stated that the Wales international has been striving hard and enjoys his support, including that of the club and the manager.

Se acabó esta Liga 34 para nosotros. Ahora, un pequeño respiro para coger fuerzas de cara a la final que tenemos el 7 de agosto. ¡Vamos con todo, madridistas!#HalaMadrid #RealMadrid #RMLiga #RMUCL pic.twitter.com/ERJDWvoc1J — Casemiro (@Casemiro) July 19, 2020

Casemiro described Bale as an important player for the team who has the potential to surprise on the field. The Brazilian international recalled the time when the former Spurs winger scored twice against Liverpool in the Champions League final to clinch the third consecutive UCL title. Casemiro further described Bale as one of the top three players in the world, suggesting that he takes care of the winger as much as he can.

Casemiro speaks on Man City vs Real Madrid fixture

Casemiro also spoke on the Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League schedule. The midfielder asserted that the Cityzens will not benefit from playing at home amid the absence of the fans from the stadium due to the coronavirus crisis. He claimed that Real Madrid will benefit from the absence of the fans although it won't be a cakewalk against a team led by Pep Guardiola.

Casemiro rubbishes contract extension talks

Casemiro also spoke on his contract extension with Los Blancos. The midfielder claimed that this isn't the right time to think about it and his main focus is on the Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League schedule. He asserted that the club is going through a delicate moment, but he will discuss his contract once the situation improves.

Image courtesy: Casemiro, Real Madrid Instagram