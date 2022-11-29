Casemiro Rips Half-volley Screamer As Brazil Legends Ronaldo, Carlos, Kaka & Cafu Watch On

The Brazil vs Switzerland, thrilling Group G match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday was graced by several Brazilian legends. Legendary Brazil footballers like Kaka, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, and Cafu were in attendance at Stadium 976 in Qatar, as Brazil advanced into the FIFA World Cup Last 16 with a 1-0 win over the Swiss national team. While 30-year-old Casemiro scored the lone goal of the match to take the five-time World Cup champions through to victory, the legends were seen celebrating the goal and applauding the team.

Meanwhile, Kaka, Ronaldo, Carlos and Cafu appearing in the stands to witness Brazil’s win over Switzerland was one of the hottest topics on social media. Fans from all corners of the footballing world took to Twitter and revealed their thoughts on the occasion. George Weah, Arsene Wenger, Diego Simeone, and Youri Djorkaeff were the other prominent football personalities who were present in the stands.

Brazil legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka, and Cafu enjoyed that Casemiro screamer 🇧🇷🙌. #Brasil🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/8MXoXwAo59 — Bashu (@BashuRijal2) November 29, 2022

The iconic era for Brazilian football

It is pertinent to mention that, Cafu, Roberto, Ronaldo, and Kaka were part of the historic Brazilian squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2002. Brazil crushed Germany by 2-0 in the summit clash of the prestigious tournament in 2002 and Ronaldo received the Player of the Match award for his performance. This was Brazil’s fifth World Cup title having previously finished as champions in 1958, 1962, 1970, and 1994.

A look at Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign so far

The win over Switzerland on Monday ensured Brazil a place in the Round of 16. While France earlier became the first team to earn qualification for the knockout stage, Day 9 of the ongoing tournament ended with Portugal earning qualification. Portugal defeated Uruguay by 2-0 to make it to the knockout stage.

Having said that, it is worth noting that the current Brazilian squad is the no. 1 ranked team in the FIFA rankings are the top favorites to clinch the coveted trophy. They kicked off their World Cup 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia and will play their final group match against Cameroon on December 3. Unfortunately, their star player Neymar Jr. has been ruled out the group stage due to a foot injury he suffered against Serbia.