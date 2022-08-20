Casemiro Transfer: Manchester United Agree Deal With Real Madrid For Undisclosed Amount

Manchester United have finally landed their target by reaching an agreement with Real Madrid over Casemiro transfer. The Brazilian had extended his contract with the Spanish giants until June 2025 last year but will now move to Premier League. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the four-year deal will be worth €60m including €10m add-ons with an option until 2027. Casemiro signing will give the struggling Manchester United team a much-needed reinforcement in midfield after a disastrous start to the campaign.

Casemiro transfer news: Real Madrid and Manchester United agree deal

Manchester United released a statement which said that the club is delighted to reach an agreement with Real Madrid over Casemiro transfer which is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical. Real Madrid on the other hand expressed its gratitude and appreciation to Casemiro, who is part of the club's history. The club said that Real Madrid is and always will be Csemiro's home, and they wish him and all his family the best of luck for new chapter of his life. Casemiro will be honoured at an event at the team’s training centre on Monday.

We are delighted to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @Casemiro 🇧🇷#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2022

Earlier Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelloti had said that he had spoken with Casemiro but the player wants to try a new challenge and they understand his decision. While speaking at a press conference Ancelloti said "I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We respect Casemiro and his decision. He wants to leave. We didn't try to convince him to stay, I listened to his desire. I respect him. It's difficult to talk about Casemiro. We are waiting. Negotiations are ongoing for Casemiro. He won't play tomorrow. There are negotiations, nothing is official, but his will to leave is clear. We already have Casemiro’s replacement. We have signed Tchouaméni and he's one of the best on the market. Then we have Kroos and Camavinga. Casemiro will not play tomorrow."

A look back at Casemiro's Real Madrid career

Casemiro joined Real Madrid in January 2013 and for Castilla at the age of 20. He not only went onto become a very important player for the club but also had a decorated career. During his time as a Real Madrid player, the 30-year-old won 18 trophies which include 5 European Cups, 3 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 3 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups. On an individual level, he was named Best Player of the UEFA Super Cup final won a few days ago in Helsinki and has been nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.