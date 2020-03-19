CCM Vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All A-League Match Details

Central Coast Mariners will host Melbourne City FC at the Central Coast Stadium on Friday. Melbourne City are second in the A-League after 21 games and will enter the match against the Mariners as firm favourites. Central Coast Mariners are last in the A-League standings and will hope to pull off an upset in front of the home fans. Fans can play the CCM vs MLC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CCM vs MLC Dream11 prediction and CCM vs MLC Dream11 squad details.

Five things to look forward to in the CCM vs MLC Dream11 clash

We will look to extend our unbeaten streak when we take on the Mariners at Central Coast Stadium on Friday night.



Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the five things we're looking forward to. #CCMvMCY — Melbourne City FC 🏙️ (@MelbourneCity) March 18, 2020

CCM vs MLC Dream11 prediction

CCM vs MLC Dream11 prediction - Central Coast Mariners squad

Matt Simon, Jair, Abraham Majok, John Roberts, Peter Kekeris, Jordan Smylie, Jordan Murray, Dylan Ruiz-Diaz, Samuel Silvera, Jake Jovanovski, Michael McGlinchey, Milan Đurić, Thomas Oar, Chris Harold, Jacob Melling, Daniel De Silva, Eunsun Kim, Mario Shabow, Ryan Peterson, Mark Moric, Joshua Nisbet, Charles M’Mombwa, Gianni Stensness, Ziggy Gordon, Jack Clisby, Dylan Fox, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Jack Kuipers, Alec Vinci, Lewis Miller, Ben Kennedy, Mark Birighitti, Adam Pearce, Zenden Hart, Aidan Munford.

CCM vs MLC Dream11 prediction - Melbourne City squad

Jamie MacLaren, Gianluca Iannucci, Moudi Najjar, Yaya Dukuly, Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Bernardo Oliveira, Markel Susaeta, Rostyn Griffiths, Craig Noone, Florin Berenguer, Adrian Luna, Joshua Brillante, Denis Genreau, Ramy Najjarine, Lachlan Wales, Idrus Abdulahi, Nicholas Hatzigeorgiou, Scott Jamieson, Richard Windbichler, Curtis Good, Scott Galloway, Jack Hendry, Harrison Delbridge, Conor Metcalfe, Nathaniel Atkinson, Mitchell Graham, Lucas Portelli, Mark Karlic, Alec Mills, Kerrin Stokes, Dean Bouzanis, Tom Glover, Joe Gauci.

CCM vs MLC Dream11 match schedule

Date - Friday, March 20, 2020

Kick-off time - 12:00 PM IST

Venue - Central Coast Stadium

CCM vs MLC Dream11 prediction: CCM vs MLC Dream11 top picks

Here are the CCM vs MLC Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: T Glover

Defenders: N Ankinson, S Jamieson, R Griffiths, C Good

Midfielders: G Stensness, K Eun Seon, M Djuric, M Susaeta (VC)

Forwards: C Harold, J Maclaren (C)

CCM vs MLC Dream11 prediction

Melbourne City FC will start as favourites to win against Central Coast Mariners in the A-League on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these CCM vs MLC Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The CCM vs MLC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

