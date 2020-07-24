CCM Vs NJ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Central Coast Mariners will take on Newcastle Jets in the A-League. The match will be played on Friday, July 24, 2020. Here is the CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction, preview, schedule, CCM vs NJ live details and CCM vs NJ match prediction.
Venue: Central Coast Stadium
Date: Friday, July 24, 2020
Time: 3 PM IST
Heading to the #F3Derby tonight, Jets Members? A reminder that your Membership card will NOT grant you entry - you must buy a ticket #MadeOfNewcastle— NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) July 24, 2020
More info ➡️ https://t.co/4ZDNimHVBR pic.twitter.com/Uoa6KiyF8k
Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners have had a dismal campaign this season. While Newcastle Jets occupy the eighth spot in the A-League with 27 points, Central Coast Mariners are placed 11th in the table with 13 points in 23 games. Newcastle Jets have won four of the previous five games, while Central Coast Mariners have failed to register a single win in the past five games.
Newcastle Jets: Glen Moss, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes, Noah James, Bobby Burns, Kaine Sheppard, Matthew Millar, Nigel Boogaard, Lachlan Jackson, Connor O’Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Benjamin Kantarovski, Steven Ugarkovic, Wes Hoolahan, Abdiel Arroyo, Dimitrios Petratos, Nick Fitzgerald, Joe Ledley, Johnny Koutroumbis, Matthew Ridenton, Patrick Langlois, Angus Thurgate, Roy O’Donovan, Kosta Petratos, Jack Simmons, Yerasimakis Petratos
Central Coast Mariners: Mark Birighitti, Adam Pearce, Kye Rowles, Jack Clisby, Dylan Fox, Ruon Tongyik, Lewis Miller, Ziggy Gordon, Kim Eun-Sun, Michael McGlinchey, Tommy Oar, Gianni Stensness, Jacob Melling, Mario Shabow, Joshua Nisbet, Dylan Ruiz-Diaz, Milan Duric, Jordan Murray, Abraham Majok, Samuel Silvera, Matthew Simon, Jair, Alou Kuol
Goalkeeper: Mark Birighitti
Defenders: Ruon Tongyik, Jack Clisby, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Nigel Boogaard
Midfielders: Milan Duric (vc), Jacob Melling, Dimitrios Petratos
Forwards: Jordan Murray, Roy O’Donovan (c), Abdiel Arroyo
Newcastle Jets: Dimitrios Petratos, Roy O’Donovan
Central Coast Mariners: Milan Duric, Jordan Murray
Considering the recent run of form in the A-League, Newcastle Jets are seemingly the favourites in the game.
