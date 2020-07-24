CCM Vs NJ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Central Coast Mariners will take on Newcastle Jets in the A-League. The match will be played on Friday, July 24, 2020. Here is the CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction, preview, schedule, CCM vs NJ live details and CCM vs NJ match prediction.

CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction: CCM vs NJ live schedule

Venue: Central Coast Stadium

Date: Friday, July 24, 2020

Time: 3 PM IST

CCM vs NJ live: CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction and preview

Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners have had a dismal campaign this season. While Newcastle Jets occupy the eighth spot in the A-League with 27 points, Central Coast Mariners are placed 11th in the table with 13 points in 23 games. Newcastle Jets have won four of the previous five games, while Central Coast Mariners have failed to register a single win in the past five games.

CCM vs NJ live: CCM vs NJ Dream11 team news

Newcastle Jets: Glen Moss, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes, Noah James, Bobby Burns, Kaine Sheppard, Matthew Millar, Nigel Boogaard, Lachlan Jackson, Connor O’Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Benjamin Kantarovski, Steven Ugarkovic, Wes Hoolahan, Abdiel Arroyo, Dimitrios Petratos, Nick Fitzgerald, Joe Ledley, Johnny Koutroumbis, Matthew Ridenton, Patrick Langlois, Angus Thurgate, Roy O’Donovan, Kosta Petratos, Jack Simmons, Yerasimakis Petratos

Central Coast Mariners: Mark Birighitti, Adam Pearce, Kye Rowles, Jack Clisby, Dylan Fox, Ruon Tongyik, Lewis Miller, Ziggy Gordon, Kim Eun-Sun, Michael McGlinchey, Tommy Oar, Gianni Stensness, Jacob Melling, Mario Shabow, Joshua Nisbet, Dylan Ruiz-Diaz, Milan Duric, Jordan Murray, Abraham Majok, Samuel Silvera, Matthew Simon, Jair, Alou Kuol

CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction: CCM vs NJ playing 11

Goalkeeper: Mark Birighitti

Defenders: Ruon Tongyik, Jack Clisby, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Nigel Boogaard

Midfielders: Milan Duric (vc), Jacob Melling, Dimitrios Petratos

Forwards: Jordan Murray, Roy O’Donovan (c), Abdiel Arroyo

CCM vs NJ live: CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction and top picks

Newcastle Jets: Dimitrios Petratos, Roy O’Donovan

Central Coast Mariners: Milan Duric, Jordan Murray

CCM vs NJ Dream11 match prediction

Considering the recent run of form in the A-League, Newcastle Jets are seemingly the favourites in the game.

Note: The CCM vs NJ Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The CCM vs NJ playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

