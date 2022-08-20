Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

After kickstarting their 2022/23 league campaign with a 2-1 win over Almeria last weekend, reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid will next travel to the Estadio de Balaídos to face Celta Vigo on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Sky Blues began their season with a 2-2 draw against Espanyol.

Ahead of the Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid clash, here is a look at how to watch La Liga live in India, the UK and the US, and the live streaming details for the contest.

What time will Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid begin?

The Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid match will begin live at 1.30 a.m. IST on Sunday, August 21.

How to watch La Liga live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the 2022/23 La Liga season live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 in English. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the social media handles of both teams and La Liga.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid live streaming details

For the Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid live streaming, Indian fans can tune in to the Voot Select app or website.

Where to watch La Liga live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch La Liga live can tune in to Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via the Premier Sports Player. The match will begin live at 9 p.m. BST on Saturday, August 20.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid in US?

US fans wanting to watch the Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid match live can tune in to ABC and ESPN Deportes. As for the live stream, fans can access it via fuboTV. The match will begin live at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 20.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid predicted line-ups:

Celta Vigo: Marchesin; Mallo, Aidoo, U Nunez, Galan; Solari, Beltran, O Rodriguez, Cervi; Paciencia, Aspas

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius