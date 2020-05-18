Celtic Confirmed Scottish Premiership Champions, Hearts Relegated As SPFL End Season

Neil Lennon's Celtic FC were crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership 2019-20 season on Monday, May 18, following a decision from the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL). The Scottish Premiership season was cut short due to the coronavirus Scotland crisis and Celtic were awarded the title for a ninth time in succession. With Celtic being awarded the Scottish Premiership title, Hearts of Midlothian FC have been relegated to the Scottish Championship as they were at the opposite end of the table when the season was suspended in early March.

SPFL: Celtic crowned Scottish Premiership winners

Amid the coronavirus Scotland crisis, the SPFL consulted with all 12 clubs in the Scottish top tier and the league standings in the division were decided by a points-per-game model, drawing curtains to a campaign that will not be played out until the end. Celtic were at the summit of the Scottish Premiership when coronavirus halted football in Scotland. Neil Lennon's Celtic side were 13 points clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers after 30 games in the top tier. Although Steven Gerrard's Rangers had a game in hand, they will comfortably finish in second place with the points system as Motherwell, Aberdeen, Livingstone and Hibernian will make up the remainder of the top six. However, at the bottom of the table, Hearts will be slipping out of the Scottish Premiership.

SPFL: Hearts relegated from Scottish Premiership

Hearts were rock bottom on the Scottish top division table with only four wins from 30 games. The Edinburgh-based outfit were four points behind 11th-placed Hamilton when coronavirus suspended the Scottish top flight. Hearts ended the campaign with 23 points and will play their football in the Scottish Championship next season. The SPFL made the decision to relegate Hearts following the unprecedented coronavirus crisis and the board admitted that the 'repercussions will be felt for a long time'.

SPFL: Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard top scorer

Celtic star forward Odsonne Edouard finished as top scorer of the Scottish Premiership 2019-20 season with 22 strikes to his name. Rangers forward Jermaine Defoe ended the campaign with 13 goals and came in second on the list of top scorers. Defoe's fellow teammate Alfredo Morelos racked up 12 goals and shared 3rd place with Hibernian's Christian Doidge.

