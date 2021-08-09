Celtic Vs Dundee: Kyogo Furuhashi Bags Hat-trick In Celtic’s 6-0 Win Over Dundee

The Celtic fans discover their new hero, Kyogo Furuhashi as he helps Celtic to achieve a mammoth win of 6-0 over Dundee with his hat-trick on Sunday, August 8. The Japan International, who scored his first start in the Europa League win against Jablonec, improved his skills and work rate to bring the best out of his game. He successfully managed to charge down clearances and win the ball back. The Celtics managed to gain the lead from Dundee in the first half, owing to Furuhashi’s twin goals. He managed to score his third goal in the second half before getting replaced to a standing ovation from the entire stadium.

Postecoglou's first win for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

This win over Dundee gave Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, his first Scottish Premiership win in front of a crowd of 24,500 fans. Postecoglou received a warm reception from the crowd as he brought the progress shown on the papers, to the field. Tom Rogic scored Celtic’s third after half-time before Anthony Ralston, followed by the fourth goal by Furuhashi and Odsonne Edouard scoring the fifth and sixth respectively. While talking in the post-match interview about Odsonne Edouard’s future at the club, Postecoglou said, “ No, I have no discussion with him. It’s not a discussion I am going to have with players. What happened today, there is nothing else that is more convincing. That’s a question for Odsonne.” On his take on Sunday’s win, he added, “It was great right from the beginning. There was great intent to put our stamp on the game. The pleasing thing was we didn't let up, right up to the final minute we're trying to score another goal."

Meanwhile, Dundee Manager James McPake, said, “It's quite an easy assessment, we were nowhere near good enough. We never got close enough to Celtic all over the pitch. Defensively we were really poor. We've been here before where we've taken heavy and sore defeats. So I'm not worried at all about the reaction,” on his team’s performance. Celtic will host FK Jablonec on their return leg to the Europa League qualifier on Thursday, August 12, whereas Dundee will face Motherwell in their League Cup tie on Saturday, August 14.

Image: @Kyogo Furuhashi/ @CelticFC -Twitter