Central Coast Mariners Vs Perth Glory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Central Coast Mariners (CCM) and Perth Glory (PG) will clash in the upcoming game of the A-League. The match will be played at the Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, Australia. The CCM vs PG live streaming is scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 14 at 4:05 PM local time (10:35 AM IST). Here is our Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory prediction, information on how to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory live in India and where to catch Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory live scores.

A-League standings: Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory preview

Central Coast Mariners are currently leading the A-League standings with twenty-four points. Matt Simon and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing three. Perth Glory, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the table with twelve points and a win-loss record of 4-4.

Where to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory live stream: Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our CCM vs PG prediction is that Central Coast Mariners will come out on top in this contest.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory live stream: Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory team news

Both Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory will enter the stadium with almost the same line-up as neither of them has reported any injury or suspension.

Where to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory live stream: how to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory live

There will be no live telecast/streaming of the game in India. However, the Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory live stream will be available on the My Football Live App. Live scores and updates of the game will be available on Twitter.

Australia date and time: Sunday, March 14 at 4:05 PM

India date and time: Sunday, March 14 at 10:35 AM

Venue: Central Coast Stadium, Gosford, Australia

A-League table: Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory squad

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory team news: Central Coast Mariners squad

Mark Birighitti, Adam Pearce, Lewis Miller, Stefan Nigro, Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Daniel Hall, Maximilien Balard, Joshua Nisbet, Gianni Stensness, Stefan Jankovic, Oliver Bozanic, Danny De Silva, Daniel Bouman, Michal Janota, Jaden Casella, Marco Ureña, Matt Simon, Alou Kuol, Jordan Smylie, Damian Tsekenis

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory team news: Perth Glory squad

Tando Velaphi, Liam Reddy, Sebastian Langkamp, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Kosuke Ota, Luke Bodnar, Joshua Rawlins, Dane Ingham, Nicholas Walsh, Darryl Lachman, Mason Tatafu, Riley Warland, Osama Malik, Christopher Ikonomidis, Brandon Wilson, Nicholas Sullivan, Diego Castro, Callum Timmins, Carlo Armiento, Daniel Stynes, Neil Kilkenny, Bruno Fornaroli, Andy Keogh, Nicholas D'Agostino, Bryce Bafford, Ciaran Bramwell

