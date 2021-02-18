CFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC square off against NorthEast United FC in the 98th match of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League. The ISL clash is slated to be played at the Goa Medical College Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday, February 18 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details.

CFC vs NEUFC live: CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 match preview

Chennaiyin FC have not been able to register a single win in their last seven matches before heading into this clash. The two-time ISL champions have been knocked out this season and are not in contention for cementing a spot in the ISL playoffs this season. However, they will be hoping to register a commanding victory and end their tournament with a high. However, they face a tough task against their opponents who are looking to come out all guns blazing and secure three points to remain in the race for the Indian Super League final-four spot

NorthEast United walk into the match following a string of impressive performances as the Highlanders are currently unbeaten in the last six games. Their previous outing came against Odisha FC where Khalid Jamil's men registered a comfortable 3-1 victory. Currently slotted 5th with 26 points against the name, the visitors of this game are still in contention to qualify for the playoff spots and will be hoping to near solidify their claim for the same with a win on Thursday.

CFC vs NEUFC Playing 11

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Vanspual, Rahim Ali, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Jakub Sylvestyr

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Khassa Camara, Luis Machado, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, VP Suhair, Rochharzela

CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Vishal Kaith

Defenders- Ashutosh Mehta, Reagan Singh, Benjamin Lambot, Eli Sabia

Midfielders- Memo Moura, Khassa Camara, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rochharzela

Strikers- Jakub Sylvestyr, VP Suhair

CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Jakub Sylvestyr or Khassa Camara

Vice-Captain- VP Suhair or Lallianzuala Chhangte

CFC vs NEUFC Match Prediction

While Chenniyin FC will be aiming to give their all and spoil NorthEast United's plans of securing a top-four spot, we expect the Highlanders to edge out a comfortable win in this clash.

Prediction - Chennaiyin 0-2 NorthEast United

Note: The above CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, CFC vs NEUFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team and CFC vs NEUFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.