Champions League Draw: Which Team Can Your Club Face In UCL Quarter-final Draw?

The Champions League round of 16 ended on a thrilling note with Bayern Munich and Chelsea cementing their respective spots in the quarter-final of the competition on Wednesday. With the Champions League draw scheduled for Friday, here's a look at the possible fixtures that could promise another stunning round of action-packed football in the European club competition.

When is UCL draw scheduled for?

The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 19, 2021. The event will be hosted at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The UCL draw live streaming will be available across the globe on the official UEFA website.

The first leg of the quarter-final shall be played on April 6 and 7, followed by the return leg a week later. As averse to the earlier policy of having no teams from the same football federation in the same group during the group stage of the competition, such restrictions are lifted in the knockout stages. Hence, two teams from the same federation can pair up.

Possible UCL quarter-final fixtures: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

This fixture could turn out to be the biggest clash of the competition arguably if the two sides are paired up for the quarter-final battle on Friday. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have a history of intense rivalry, more so in the recent past. The two European giants last came up against each other in the semi-final of the competition in 2018, with Los Blancos advancing into the final with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Real Madrid arrive into the quarter-final following a sensational win over Atalanta in the second leg of the round of 16. The defending LaLiga champions won the tie 4-1 on aggregate. On the other hand, the Bavarians hammered Lazio in their title defence with a 6-2 aggregate scoreline suggestive of their dominating display over the two legs.

Possible UCL quarter-final fixtures: PSG vs Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City boast fierce attacking potential in the ranks. Their attacking competence was on display in the round of 16. While PSG overcame a stern challenge from Barcelona to hold onto their first-leg lead, Man City managed a comfortable win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick remains one of the highlights of the campaign and is sure to haunt any team in Europe. Similarly, Pep Guardiola's tactical genius is hidden from none, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan not just bossing the midfield, but also moving up in the attack to score frequently.

Champions League draw probability: Liverpool vs FC Porto

FC Porto have emerged as the underdogs of the competition this campaign. Having knocked out Juventus in the round of 16, the Portuguese outfit is in high spirits and would be keen on resonating the same in the final eight. With an experienced Pepe to lead the backline, FC Porto remain a major threat for any team in Europe.

Their resilience was seemingly visible when despite playing with a player less and Juventus equalling up on the aggregate scoreline, Sergio Conceicao's men went on to win the tie over two legs in the extra time.

Despite Jurgen Klopp's side tumbling in the Premier League, their performance hasn't witnessed a dip in the Champions League. Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate over two legs and would want to turn their season around for the better with their perfect display in the European club competition.

Champions League draw probability: Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund have reaped the maximum advantage with the arrival of Erling Haaland, more so in the Champions League. Having scored four of the team's five goals against Sevilla in the round of 16, Haaland remains the outstanding performer of the competition alongside Kylian Mbappe.

ðŸ”µ Edouard Mendy has kept 6 clean sheets in 7 Champions League appearances ðŸš«#UCL pic.twitter.com/cObmyWCDCN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2021

His resilience could well be tested to the best if Dortmund take on Chelsea in the quarter-final. The Blues are undefeated since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and hammered three goals past Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the previous round. Tuchel has set up an impregnable defence that hasn't conceded a single goal against the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool, Everton and Atletico Madrid and would surely be a test for Haaland & co.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid, Bayern Twitter