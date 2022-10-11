Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Benfica are set to face each other in a reverse Group H fixture of the UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday, October 11. PSG are currently at the top of the table with seven points from three matches, while Benfica also has the same number of points but is second on the table due to goal difference. Ahead of the match, PSG was dealt a huge blow with Lionel Messi now opting to bow out of the fixture due to injury.

Why is Lionel Messi not playing against Benfica?

Coming to Lionel Messi injury, striker suffered an injury last week against Benfica in PSG's third group game of the Champions League. The Argentine had given his team the lead with a wonderful strike before Benfica equalised. Messi was, however, brought off the pitch with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. Shedding his thoughts on the development, PSG manager Christophe Gatlier said, "Leo felt a problem in his calf during the first game with Benfica. We all thought he was going to be able to play in the second game, but it's not quite there."

"There's only six days between the two...He's a lot better, but he still has that feeling that could be problematic in a game of this importance, and he preferred to sit it out. We're going to see how it progresses during the week, and it's very probable that he's available for Marseille," he further added.

Stressing the importance of Messi in the team alongside Neymar and Mbappe, Gatlier said, "You all know how important Leo is in our play, but the most important thing is his physical shape and his connection with Neymar and Kylian and the wing-backs. We'll have to find other solutions, other situations, other connections to create danger for the Portuguese defence."

PSG vs Benfica: A brief pre-match analysis

The earlier fixture was an entertaining contest and both teams will look to keep their undefeated run intact in the upcoming match. The winner is likely to have one foot in the knockout stages. However, it is pertinent to note that PSG failed to collect all three points in its previous two fixtures. After playing out a draw against Benfica last time, the Parisians dropped points were held to a 0-0 draw by Reims in the weekend. Benfica, on the other hand, will be coming into the fixture on the back of a tremendous result. After consecutive draws against Vitoria SC and PSG, the Portuguese club returned back to winning ways with a 4-2 victory against Rio Ave at the weekend. Expect another cracking contest on the cards.