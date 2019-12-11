Champions League: Possible Opponents For Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City And Chelsea

The final set of UEFA Champions League matches will be held on Wednesday night across Europe. While majority of teams already know their fate heading into the Round of 16 phase of the competition, the likes of Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen (Group D), Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk (Group C) are yet to find out if they have made it through their respective groups or not. There will a total of four Premier League clubs that will participate in the Round of 16 stages in the coming months - Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Find out the potential UEFA Champions League opponents for the four respective Premier League clubs here.

UEFA Champions League final group stage fixtures

Champions League: Chelsea potential opponents in Round of 16

PSG (winners of Group A), Bayern (Group B), Juventus (Group C), Barcelona (Group F), RB Leipzig (Group G).

Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur potential opponents in Round of 16

PSG (winners of Group A), Juventus (Group C), Barcelona (Group F), RB Leipzig (Group G), Valencia (Group H).

Champions League: Liverpool potential opponents in Round of 16

Real Madrid (runner-up Group A), Borussia Dortmund (runner-up Group F), Lyon (runner-up Group G), Atletico/Bayer Leverkusen (runner-up Group D), Shakhtar Donetsk/Dinamo Zagreb (runner-up Group C).

Champions League: Manchester City potential opponents in Round of 16

Real Madrid (runner-up Group A), Napoli (runner-up Group E), Borussia Dortmund (runner-up Group F), Lyon (runner-up Group G), Atletico/Bayer Leverkusen (runner-up Group D).