Champions League, PSG Vs Manchester City: What Are Lionel Messi's Stats Against Sky Blues?

Premier League giants Manchester City are up against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash at the City of Manchester Stadium on Wednesday night, local time. The match will witness legendary footballer Lionel Messi’s second match against the Sky Blues, having played against them in their Champions League Group A match on September 28. Messi made history in that match by scoring his first PSG goal, having joined the team in the summer transfer window following a 21-year old spell with La Liga side Barcelona. PSG secured a 2-0 win in their match, while they look for another win in Thursday’s match. As both teams set to clash in the high-intensity match, here’s a look at Lionel Messi’s all-time stats against Manchester City.

The legendary Argentine footballer a total of seven goals against the Sky Blues, while playing for Barcelona and PSG on seven occasions. Out of the seven, Messi has hit six goals as a Barca player and has a 5-1 win/loss record for the Camp Nou side against the Premier League side. During the Barcelona vs Manchester City match in the UEFA Champions League 2016-17, Messi scored a total of three goals as Barcelona got the better of the City and won the match 4:0. He scored another goal, the next time both teams clashed, however, the Catalans returned with a 3-1 loss from the match.

Lionel Messi has been involved in 10 goal-scoring efforts against Manchester City

In the seven matches against the City that Messi has played so far, he has been out in the pitch for the entirety of the match, on every single occasion. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has also contributed to 10 goal-scoring efforts in total when his three assists are added with the goals scored. As PSG head into the match at the City of Manchester Stadium on Wednesday, Messi would be hopeful to contribute to PSG’s cause with some goals. Messi has scored three goals for PSG in their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season so far in three matches, as PSG currently sit second below City in the Group A points standings, with two wins and two defeats in four matches.

