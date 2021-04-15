Champions League Results, Highlights: Foden Punishes BVB Again, Real Madrid Hold Liverpool

Only four teams remain in the Champions League after the second leg of the quarter-finals came to a close on Wednesday. LaLiga giants Real Madrid and current Premier League leaders Manchester City sealed their berth in the final four, alongside Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, who clinched their spot a day earlier. Here's a look at the Champions League results and the Champions League semi-final draw.

Champions League results: Dortmund vs Manchester City highlights

Champions League highlights: Phil Foden stars as Man City survive Dortmund scare

In the first of the Champions League highlights, Manchester City came all guns blazing on Wednesday night as Jude Bellingham became the youngest English goalscorer in the Champions League when opening the scoring just 15 minutes into the game. The youngsters meant that the score was level at 2-2, with Dortmund having the advantage due to away goals. But Manchester City showed their grit and put in a professional second-half performance, with Riyad Mahrez slotting home a penalty to restore his side's advantage.

ðŸ”µ First semi-final appearance with Manchester City for Josep Guardiola ðŸŽ‰#UCL pic.twitter.com/IbNxebcAbf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 14, 2021

Emre Can handled an incoming cross handing Man City and lifeline and Mahrez had no problems while dispatching from the spot. Phil Foden, who scored the 90th-minute winner at the Etihad, scored the winner again at the Signal Iduna Park, with a neat finish from the edge of the area to rubberstamp the victory. Manchester City, whose quest for an unprecedented quadruple continues, will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the last four.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid highlights: Los Blancos keep Liverpool at bay, set up Chelsea clash

Following the Dortmund vs Manchester City highlights, Real Madrid clinched their place in the Champions League semi-final courtesy of their first leg heroics, following their dull draw against Liverpool on Wednesday. The Reds couldn't spring up a miraculous comeback at Anfield and had themselves to blame as they spurned a host of chances to punish the visitors. Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum were the culprits after they failed to convert some big chances in the first half that could have turned the tie on its head.

Los Blancos meanwhile were happy to see this game off and set up a semi-final clash against Chelsea, ending Liverpool's dreams of an evocative return to Istanbul, where the final will be played. Zidane's men held their nerve and managed to keep Liverpool at bay, despite having a makeshift defence for both the legs of the tie. Real Madrid have never lost a semi-final under the Frenchman and will fancy their chances against Chelsea, who have been resurgent since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter)