Champions League Results: Juventus Knocked Out By FC Porto, Dortmund Edge Past Sevilla

The Champions League round of 16 produced some scintillating performances as European giants Juventus were knocked out of the competition by FC Porto following a 120-minute thriller. Elsewhere, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund went on to escape a daunting challenge from Sevilla to secure a berth in the quarter-final of the top European club competition.

Champions League results: Juventus vs Porto highlights

Juventus have been clamouring for Champions League glory for quite some time now. And FC Porto turned out to be the key deterrent for the Bianconeri this time around. The Portuguese outfit bagged a single-goal lead from the first leg with the game ending with a 2-1 scoreline.

But the second leg turned out to be equally intriguing. Sergio Oliveira went on to bag the opener on Tuesday from the spot following a foul on Mehdi Taremi by Merih Demiral. But Federico Chiesa scored twice in the second half to equal up the aggregate scoreline.

Champions League results: Dismal Cristiano Ronaldo vs Porto under scanner

With no favourable result for either side until the 90th minute, the game headed into extra-time play. And Oliveira scored from a scintillating set-piece to bag the advantage in the tie. Although Adrien Rabiot scored two minutes later, his efforts proved fruitless as Porto went on to advance into the final eight courtesy of the away-goal lead.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's performance against Porto has come under massive scrutiny. Apart from the assist to Chiesa's first goal, the five-time Ballon d'Or stood hapless in the two-legged tie. Juventus have now failed to edge past the round of 16 for the second season straight, following their exit at the hands of Lyon last term.

Champions League highlights: Dortmund vs Sevilla thriller

Erling Haaland and Mahmoud Dahoud's efforts in the first leg helped Borussia Dortmund seal a 2-3 win over Sevilla. And the Bundesliga heavyweights continued their exceptional form on Tuesday. Haaland bagged the opener in the 35th minute following a thrilling display between Marco Reus and Dahoud.

The Norwegian international appeared to have doubled the lead four minutes into the second half, but a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check suggested a penalty for Dortmund for a foul on Haaland by Jules Kounde a minute prior. Haaland could not convert the ball from the spot as Sevilla shot-stopper Bono succeeded in producing an epic save.

But another VAR check ordered a retake of the penalty citing the fact that Bono was off the line. And Haaland made no mistake from the spot this time around as he struck past Bono to double the lead. Although Youssef En-Nesyri bagged a brace, the Signal Iduna Park outfit succeeded in sealing a spot in the quarter-final courtesy of the 5-4 scoreline.

Image courtesy: FC Porto, Dortmund Twitter