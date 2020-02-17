Champions League Round Of 16 Fixtures, Schedule, Live Streaming Details

Champions League Round of 16 is scheduled to be held this week. Top clubs in Europe will battle it out for greatness. Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, Chelsea vs Bayern Munich and Real Madrid vs Man City are the most mouth-watering ties for football fans all across the globe. Below is the list of Champions League fixtures for the week along with the top four matches from Round of 16.

UEFA Champions League fixtures list

Champions League Round of 16

PSG vs Dortmund

Guess who’s back in the Champions League on Tuesday 👀⏳ pic.twitter.com/K83MimqarU — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 16, 2020

One of the most awaited games from the Champions League Round of 16, Dortmund vs PSG promises to be a thrilling match for neutral fans. Thomas Tuchel will take on his former club for the first time as Neymar, Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi will be eager to take a lead in the first-leg. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland will look to continue his red-hot goalscoring form and add to his eight-goal tally in this season's Champions League.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is a Liverpool fan.



“It’s incredible, they go out madly pressing like animals because they know that even if they lose it they’re still going to have at least seven running like mad to win it back.” 😍



pic.twitter.com/H1qyHQUz6f — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 17, 2020

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have both endured contrasting fortunes in their respective domestic competitions this season. Los Rojiblancos are fourth in the LaLiga while Liverpool lead the Premier League standings by a mammoth 25 points. That being said, Diego Simeone's boys are known for their knack of being giant killers. Liverpool return to Wanda Metropolitano for the first time since last year's Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur. Can the Reds make it two wins in two at the iconic stadium?

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Chelsea and Bayern Munich, who last met in the 2012 Champions League final which the latter won 4-3 on penalties, will play at Stamford Bridge on February 25, 2020. The boys in blue will go up against an experienced Bayern Munich side led by their talisman - Robert Lewandowski. Chelsea have won only one of their last six Champions League outings at Stamford Bridge. They will be keen to change that stat when they play against Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid vs Man City

Pep Guardiola:



"Whatever league we are in, I will still be here. Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here. This is a time for sticking together."



[via @SkyKaveh] pic.twitter.com/vqVVInv3hg — Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) February 17, 2020

Manchester City are a club in deep crisis at the moment. A potential two-year Champions League ban has caused a lot of chaos at the Etihad in the last few days. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have moved on from their shaky start to the season and are at the top of the LaLiga table ahead of Barcelona by one point. Zinedine Zidane will be confident that his players can cause a lot of problems to a hurting Manchester City side led by Pep Guardiola. Is this the Spaniard's last season as Manchester City coach?

