Champions League: The Teams That Have Already Qualified For Round Of 16

Ahead of Matchday 5, Juventus FC, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 stage. However, after the first set of matches of Matchday 5 on Tuesday night, a few more teams have joined the trio in the next round. Read further to see which teams have made the cut for Champions League Round of 16.

Champions League Matchday 5 (Tuesday) roundup

⏰ RESULTS ⏰



ℹ️ Paris Group A winners, Real Madrid through

⚪ Tottenham qualify with comeback win

🔵 Manchester City top Group C after draw

⚫️ Juventus secure pole position in Group D

🔴 Lewandowski claims fastest 4-goal haul in competition history



Which teams have officially qualified for Champions League Round of 16?

European giants Juventus FC, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain had already secured their spot in the next round prior to the start of Matchday 5. However, some positive results for Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City ensured that they would make the Champions League Round of 16 stage. Real Madrid played out a 2-2 draw with PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu which was enough to confirm their presence in the next round.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur fought back from being 2-0 down to go 4-2 up against Greek giants - Olympiacos FC. In doing so, Tottenham Hotspur ensured their place in next round while maintaining a 100% winning start to Jose Mourinho's tenure as coach. Manchester City also played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium which was all that was needed for Pep Guardiola and his team to make the cut for the knockout stage.

Champions League: Who will book their place in Round of 16 on Wednesday night?

