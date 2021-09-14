CHE Vs ZEN Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI And More

Defending UEFA Champions League champions Chelsea lock horns with Russian Premier League champions Zenit St. Petersburg at the Stamford Bridge. Zenit will look to improve on their performance last season, which saw the team finish bottom of their Champions League group.

Chelsea come into the game unbeaten in all competitions this season, while their counterparts Zenit St. Petersburg too are unbeaten. Both teams had a great weekend. Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0, courtesy of a brace from Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Mateo Kovacic. Meanwhile, goals from Wendel, Aleksandr Yerokhin and Malcom saw Zenit beat Akhmat Grozny 3-1. Here is our CHE vs ZEN Dream11 prediction, Team news and more.

Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg head to head

This will be the first meeting between Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg in a European competition.

Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg team news

For Chelsea, Christian Pulisic remains on the sidelines after suffering an injury during the international break, while French midfielder N'Golo Kante is still doubtful for the clash. Meanwhile, Zenit Saint Petersburg are without midfielder Magomed Ozdoyev and centre-back Dmitri Chistyakov.

Chelsea vs Zenit Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted Playing XI: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Zenith Predicted Predicted XI: Stanislav Kritsyuk, Aleksey Sutormin, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Aleksandr Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev, Wendel, Malcom, Artem Dzyuba, Serdar Azmoun

CHE vs ZEN Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku

Jorginho

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Malcom

Sardar Azmoun

CHE vs ZEN Dream11 Team

Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Dejan Lovren, Aleksei Sutormin, Reece James, Wendel, Malcom, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku (C), Sardar Azmoun (VC)

CHE vs ZEN Dream11 prediction

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are among the favourites to win the tournament and are currently in top form but the Russian champions will look to give their all. They will be banking on Sardar Azmoun, who has 17 and 19 goals in the last two seasons respectively.

However, Chelsea look more balanced and expect them to defeat Russian giants Zenit Saint Petersburg 3-1.

Note: The above CHE vs ZEN Dream11 prediction, CHE vs ZEN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs ZEN Dream11 team and CHE vs ZEN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

