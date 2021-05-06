Chelsea Are The Only Team Real Madrid Have FAILED To Beat In Its Champions League History

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea advanced to the Champions League final on Wednesday after sealing a convincing 3-1 aggregate win over 13-time champions Real Madrid in the semi-final. The Blues had the advantage going into the completion having settled for a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, and continue to Los Blancos to the sword, with a deserved 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge. While the Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final was confirmed, the Blues also extended their impressive record over Real Madrid in the elite cup competition.

Chelsea Champions League record: Real Madrid yet to win against the Blues in European Cup/CL history

Real Madrid are the most successful team in the European Cup/Champions League history, but the LaLiga giants have Chelsea as their bogey team in the competition. The Blues have been unbeaten in all their five clashes against Real Madrid, including the two legs of the Champions League semi-finals this season. Real Madrid have faced Chelsea more often without winning than any other side in their history, failing to win in all five games against the Premier League giants. The two teams first met during the European Cup Winners’ Cup final in May 1971, where the Blues managed to draw 1-1 after extra time. Chelsea managed to win the replay two days later, 2-1 to lift the trophy.

Their most recent meeting and the only one during the Champions League era before this season came in the 1998 UEFA Super Cup. The clash played at Stade Louis II in Monaco again ended in Chelsea's favour, with Gus Poyet scoring the only goal of the game. Real Madrid's rut continued when they faced off against the Blues in the semis, drawing 1-1 at home, with Karim Benzema cancelling out Christian Pulisic's opener. The return leg saw Tuchel's side dominate proceedings, with Timo Werner and Mason Mount getting on the scoresheet at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Champions League Final date

The Champions League final will be played at the Attaturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul and will be played on Saturday, May 29. The clash will be the third All-English Champions League final in UCL history, with Man United vs Chelsea (2008) and Liverpool vs Tottenham (2019) being the previous two instances. This is Chelsea' third European Cup/Champions League final, and the first since their win in 2012. As for Man City, it will be their first bow at the showpiece event at the end of this month.

