Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Admits Club "Not Ready To Compete" After Leicester Loss

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard suffered yet another embarrassing defeat as Leicester City outplayed the Blues on Matchday 18 of their ongoing Premier League campaign. The Blues of London are currently slotted eighth in the Premier League standings with the Leicester loss being their fourth defeat on the road in their last five outings. They are also five points away from Champions League football and face tough competition as the English Premier League progresses.

Frank Lampard's future as Chelsea boss in question?

Things have gone southwards for Frank Lampard and his team after their 16-match unbeaten run. Following inconsistent performances, the Chelsea boss was already under pressure and the Leicester loss only added fuel to fire as reports regarding the sacking of Frank Lampard started to flood in.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is not known to be a man of patience especially after spending over £230 million in the summer on Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, and Kai Havertz. However, the Chelsea boss has backed himself to handle the heat after the loss.

Speaking to the press, Daily Mail has quoted the Blues boss saying how Lampard feels he is good at handling pressure and added that he took this job knowing there would be difficult times as it's not a club ready to compete for the title.

The Chelsea boss also mentioned how the club had a transfer ban, and new young players this time around. Understanding the expectations of the club, Frank Lampard said that his team is not in the same position as it was when they were winning titles. The former English international went on to add how the consistency, the robustness, and the level of experience they get from winning Premier Leagues is not the same.

Leicester City vs Chelsea: summary

The Foxes defeated Frank Lampard's visiting team by a comfortable 2-0 margin. Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison helped them move to the top of the Premier League table as they now sit nine points clear of Chelsea. It was Brendan Rodgers's first win against Chelsea as he finally managed to achieve the feat in his 16th attempt.

Chelsea can also be deemed unlucky as the Blues were awarded a penalty but it was later overturned after consultation with VAR. It showed that Leicester defender Jonny Evans had actually fouled Christian Pulisic outside the box as the scoreboard read 1-0 in the favor of the hosts. Timo Werner's volley in the dying moments of the game was also ruled offside as the Blues walked away pointless in the Premier League clash.