Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel SLAMMED For Not Wearing Traditional Suit For FA Cup Final 2021

Chelsea not only suffered a disappointing defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup Final 2021 but also their manager Thomas Tuchel came under heavy scrutiny. The Chelsea boss was severely criticized for disrespecting the tradition of wearing a traditional suit as he wore a tracksuit for the game. Here is the complete story of Thomas Tuchel's criticism and the Chelsea vs Leicester City highlights.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was accused of disrespecting the FA Cup after he and his players turned up in tracksuits rather than traditional suits for the final. Manchester United legend Andy Cole and Arsenal legend Perry Groves branded Tuchel's lack of effort with his attire as disgraceful. Meanwhile, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers and his players arrived at Wembley in suits.

😡 “It’s not a lack of awareness, it’s a disgrace... tracksuits!? Come on...”



🤩 “I couldn’t wait to get my Cup Final suit. It’s part of the build up!”



Ade & Andy weren’t happy with Thomas Tuchel not wearing a suit for the #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/dw1sL2wsVe — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 16, 2021

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cole said, "I'm not having a lack of awareness. If he's watched an FA Cup, which no doubt he has, come on." Cole, who won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United, added, "I'm not messing about. When I got to [an FA Cup final], I couldn't wait to get my suit. I'm thinking like I'm a kid, watching it on TV." Meanwhile, Groves echoed Cole's views as he said, "I was trying to give him the benefit of the doubt - but it's a lack of respect."

FA Cup final 2021: Chelsea vs Leicester City highlights

Leicester City won their first-ever FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea thanks to a stunning long-range goal from Youri Tielemans on Saturday at Wembley. The midfielder produced a moment of magic in the second half to earn the Foxes a historic victory in front of a crowd of 20,000 people, the largest attendance at a UK football ground since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The result sees the Blues losing back to back FA Cup finals after suffering defeat at the hands of Arsenal last season.

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Chelsea final

The UEFA Champions League final between Man. City & Chelsea will be held at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.#UCL | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/mYmewt1hqH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 13, 2021

However, all is not over for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel this season as they will have another opportunity at clinching silverware on May 29 when they take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final. The Manchester City vs Chelsea final will kick off at 8:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30). The final will be held at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.