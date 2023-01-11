Chelsea Coach Potter Explains What Role He Expects New Signing Felix To Play At The Club

After signing star Portuguese forward Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, Chelsea coach Graham Potter has said that he hopes to see the 23-year-old hit the ground running immediately and get some game time soon. The English manager added that he sees Felix as a player who can make a difference in the final third and provide the much-needed goals for the Blues, who have just scored 20 all season in the Premier League and find themselves in tenth place after 17 games.

'He brings everyone a lift': Potter on Felix

While speaking to reporters (as quoted by Sky Sports) after successfully signing Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, Chelsea coach Graham Potter said, "He's a quality player. He can make a difference in the final third. He is young but has a lot of really good experience. He's a quality player that brings everyone a lift." When asked if the club had planned to sign Felix, Potter replied, "We've been aware of it for a while. The injuries have maybe sharpened the focus of the club.

Potter then also went on to add how soon he sees Felix getting game time. "It is nice to get him here and training today. We will see him for the game on Thursday. From a physical perspective, he can go in. It's always a little bit of an unknown period as he is going from one club to another, but that's on a case-to-case basis," explained the former Brighton coach.

A loan deal of Felix to Chelsea is not only expected to benefit the Blues but is also likely to benefit Atletico Madrid, who see the 23-year-old as a long-term option at their club. Other than signing a loan deal with Chelsea until the end of the season, Felix also signed a contract extension with Atletico that will see his current deal run out in June 2027.

On joining the Blues on a loan deal, Felix told the club's website, "Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge."