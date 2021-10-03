Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah Has More Goals Than Kane, Sterling, Havertz In EPL 2021

Chelsea defeated Southampton 3-1 on Saturday evening in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Time Werner, and Ben Chilwell helped the Blues put their two-match losing streak behind them. However, what took fans by surprise was that 22-year-old center-back Chalobah has scored two goals so far this season, that's more than Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Richarlison, Patrick Bamford, Jadon Sancho, and Harry Kane have scored in the 2021/22 league season.

Being a center-back and scoring goals is not easy and Chalobah is not Tuchel's first choice either. He plays as a backup defender and with Christensen being rested he made his chance count. He previously scored on his Premier League debut back in August against Crystal Palace. Against the Saints he was positioned at the far post on a corner, the ball was whipped in towards the front post where Rueben Loftus-Cheek nodded it back towards Chalobah who dove down to head the ball into the back of the net in only the 6th minute of the match.

Chelsea vs Southampton

After Chalobah put Chelsea in the lead early on in the game, the Blues kept on pushing and attacking but did not find much. They went close on multiple occasions with Chilwell missing a close opportunity in the 26th minute. Romelu Lukaku did put the ball into the back of the net in the 35th minute but the assistant referee had his flag raised ruling it for offside. In the 41st minute, Chelsea again had the ball in the back of the net courtesy of a header from Werner but VAR, controversially, ruled it out because Cesar Azpilcueta was deemed to have fouled an opponent in the build-up to the goal.

In the second half, Chilwell brought down Tino Livramento in the box to hand Southampton a penalty and way back into the game. James Ward-Prowse buried his shot into the back of the net to level the proceedings in the 61st minute. Ten minutes after that Werner was through on goal, one on one with the goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, the German striker shot to the left of McCarthy but the Saints' shot-stopper made himself big and produced a fantastic save to keep them in the game. Ward-Prowse was then sent off for a tackle from behind on Jorginho, while the referee first produced a yellow card he consulted the VAR monitor and deemed it to be red for 'serious foul play' and gave the English midfielder his marching orders for an early bath.

In the 84th minute, Werner was on hand to finish off a lovely low cross played in by Azpilcueta to give Chelsea the lead against a 10 man Southampton. Five minutes after that, the ball pinged off the bar twice from shots from Lukaku and Azpilcueta and the ball finally landed with Chilwell who unleashed a vicious volley towards goal, it seemed to have been saved by McCarthy at first but the referee had a look at his watch which showed him that it was goal thanks to the Goal Decision System. That wrapped up the three points for Chelsea and sent them to the top of the table.

