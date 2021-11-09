Chelsea Legend John Terry Names 'most Difficult Manchester United' Player He Faced

Chelsea legend John Terry has named the toughest Manchester United player he played against. Taking to Twitter answering questions from fans, the former Chelsea defender named Wayne Rooney as the most difficult player to defeat.

John Terry, who made 713 appearances for the Blues, had taken the field on numerous occasions against Manchester United during his 20-year long career in the Premier League. 19 years with Chelsea and one with Aston Villa, the player squared off against Man Utd on 34 occasions coming out victorious on 13 occasions while drawing 10 games and enduring 11 defeats.

During these clashes, John Terry was up against many great Manchester United players that included the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Robin Van Persie, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Carlos Tevez among many others. However, the 40-year-old chose to pick Wayne Rooney as the toughest Manchester United player he has faced.

Post his playing time, the ex-Chelsea captain took up a coaching job as Aston Villa's assistant head coach, a position he held for 3 years before deciding to take a break from the game to spend time with his family.

John Terry one of the favourites for the vacant Aston Villa job

A poor run of form, which included a 5 match losing streak saw Aston Villa manager Dean Smith being sacked by the club board heading into the international break. And now John Terry who was the former assistant to Dean Smith has been among the few being linked to the job.

As per reports, the former Aston Villa player/ assistant coach is second on line behind Steven Gerrard to take over the role at the Villa Park. It is also to remember, that while Terry did leave Aston Villa to spend quality time with his family, he had made his intentions clear to return back to the game and that he'd want to manage a club someday and with now presenting an opportunity, Terry might take this opportunity to return back to the game.

As for Aston Villa, the team is currently placed 16th on the points table two points above Burnley who are placed in the relation zone and the management will hope they can appoint someone to the role before 20th when the Aston Villa will be back in action and welcome Brighton Hove and Albion to the Villa Park.

Image: Instagram/@johnterry.26