Chelsea Looking To Sign Manchester United's Harry Maguire In Swap Deal For Pulisic: Report

Premier League giants Chelsea are looking to further strengthen their defence by reportedly eying a shock move for Manchester United's Harry Maguire. Reports claim that the Blues are looking to rope in Maguire in a swap deal with Christian Pulisic, who has found it difficult to make starts under coach Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea eye Maguire in swap deal for Pulisic

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Chelsea has made a shock enquiry for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire amid increasing doubts about his future at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old has faced immense criticism at Old Trafford as the Red Devils continue to leak goals.

Since Erik ten Hag's side have raised the idea of signing Christian Pulisic on loan, Chelsea has used this opportunity to raise a counter offer which will satisfy the need of both clubs. Since the 23-year-old American has found life difficult at Stamford Bridge, reports claim that he is set to hold talks with Tuchel for a potential move elsewhere.

As for the Blues, they find it integral to sign a centre-back after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen over the summer. It is pertinent to note that Maguire is not the only player that Chelsea is targeting as reports claim that Leicester City's Wesley Fofana is their priority. However, since the Foxes have rejected two of the Blues' offers, it is believed that Tuchel's side is now forced to look elsewhere to sign a centre-back.

Premier League table update: Chelsea in 7th

After two games in the Premier League, Chelsea finds themselves in seventh place with four points, level on points with five other teams. On the other hand, Manchester United have had a disastrous start to the new campaign as they find themselves at rock bottom with no points on the board.

After suffering an opening week defeat to Brighton at home, the Red Devils were stunned last week after they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford. Considering the several issues within Erik ten Hag's side, it remains to be seen if they offload their captain Harry Maguire and sign any other reinforcements.