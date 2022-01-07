Chelsea, Manchester United & Liverpool Compete For Robert Lewandowski's Signature: Report

According to reports, Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski wants to move to the Premier League or the Spanish La Liga. Lewandowski has just over a year left on his current contract with Bayern, while the German giants are hopeful he will renew these reports suggest otherwise. According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Marc Behrenbeck, he was quoted by The Sun as saying that Lewandowski really meant a move to one of the top clubs in Spain or England.

"Lewandowski really wants to have this one big move, to Spain or the Premier League," said Behrenbeck. "So Lewandowski and his agent will try to get this move in the summer. Bayern want to extend his contract. So what is happening at Bayern at the moment The first point of contact is Lewandowski to extend his contract and if this doesn’t work they will be back in the game around Erling Haaland. At the moment, they want to extend his contract. But Lewandowski is dreaming of Spain and the Premier League."

Chelsea want Lewandowksi-Werner swap deal

According to reports, Chelsea could try a sensational swap deal with Bayern Munich to offload Timo Werner. The player whose name has popped up in this swap deal is Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. Football London, while quoting Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window podcast, have reported that Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has offered the striker to the European champions.

Manchester United is in it for Bundesliga's top scorer

Premier League giants Manchester United are also reportedly in the hunt for landing the signature of Lewandowski. It is a possibility because back in 2020, the Polish striker himself admitted that he wanted to move to United when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm. "After my second year in Dortmund, I had a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson," he said as quoted by The Express. "He wanted me to come to Manchester. I was very interested. I can even say I was ready. But Dortmund didn't want to let me go."

Liverpool get Lewandowski transfer boost

According to The Express, Lewandowski's former manager, Jurgen Klopp would like to have the Polish striker in England playing for the Reds. Klopp's team have been struggling a bit in the Premier League as they are 11 points adrift of first-placed Manchester City and the German tactician feels that Lewandowski could be just what they need next season. The Liverpool boss and Lewandowski were together at Borussia Dortmund where they won the Bundesliga and got the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Lewandowski and Pep pictured together

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's search for a striker continues and recently he was seen meeting with a former player of his back when the Spaniard coached Bayern Munich. Pep was pictured with Robert Lewandowski at the training facilities of Spanish second division side Girona, which is owned by the 47% City Football Group and 16% of it is owned by Pep's brother Pere Guardiola. Lewandowski was at the facilities because his national team, Poland, were at the time preparing there for their World Cup qualifier match against Andorra. The two were pictured talking to each other but about what, no one except the two knows, it could be about a potential transfer but it could also just be the two former coach and player catching up.

Lewandowski admits he met with Real Madrid president

Earlier this Lewandowski met admitted to meeting with the president of Real Madrid Florentino Perez but refused to divulge any information regarding their chat. Lewandowski told Gazzetta Dello Sport: “It’s true that I met the president of Real Madrid Florentino Perez once or twice after some matches in Madrid, but I can’t say more. With Bayern, I play in the Champions League every season against clubs from other countries, and I can show how good I am."

Image: AP