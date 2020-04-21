Chelsea Players To Take Over 10 Percent Pay Cut Along With Manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is prepared to help the Premier League outfit by taking a pay cut amid the coronavirus crisis. The Blues are also considering the Chelsea players pay cut amid the cash flow concern at the west London club. The Frank Lampard pay cut news was reported earlier this week as the Blues manager and his staff have reportedly agreed to take a 25 percent pay cut in their wages.

Frank Lampard pay cut including members of the coaching staff

Amid the ongoing discussions of the Chelsea players pay cut, The Sun reports that Frank Lampard is prepared to reduce his salary to redistribute income at the club. The Frank Lampard pay cut will result in the 41-year-old earning 25 percent less than his total earnings. The former England midfielder currently earns a reported £4 million a year after signing a three-year deal with Chelsea in the summer. Lampard's coaching team, which includes the likes of Jody Morris, Joe Edwards and Hilario, is expected to take a similar cut in their wages. Lampard also urged fans to remain at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

Frank Lampard has volunteered to have his wages cut by 25% to help Chelsea through the pandemic.



Players will take a 10% wage cut, as instigated in a group chat by captain Cesar Azpilicueta.



- The Sun pic.twitter.com/HxLTJ8t7Xp — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) April 19, 2020

Frank Lampard pay cut to be followed by Chelsea players pay cut

Chelsea are yet to announce the Frank Lampard pay cut amid ongoing talks regarding the Chelsea players pay cut. Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta is reportedly leading the discussions for the Chelsea players pay cut over a 10 percent snip in their earnings. It appears that the Chelsea players pay cut could save the club up to £10 million during the time of crisis. Chelsea director Marino Granovskaia is leading the talks for the club on behalf of the Chelsea players pay cut and was hopeful of coming to an agreement over a 30 percent reduction in salary in relation to the Premier League players pay cut proposal.

Premier League players pay cut: When will Premier League return?

The 20 clubs in the English top flight proposed a Premier League players pay cut that has not been taken too kindly by the footballers. Instead of the Premier League players pay cut, captains of each club came together to initiate a 'Players Together' fund for the NHS. With the Premier League suspended indefinitely following the coronavirus crisis, there is still no update on the return date of the competition. However, recent reports indicate that a majority of the top-flight clubs have agreed to conclude the league by the end of June.

